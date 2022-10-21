 Skip to main content
AMD 7000X3D V-Cache CPUs could challenge Intel at CES 2023

Alan Truly
By

New AMD 7000X3D V-Cache CPUs could be shown as early as January 2023 at next year’s CES, promising big gaming performance gains and potentially wrestling the title of best gaming chip from Intel once more.

The latest news comes from a supposedly leaked internal road map that reveals AMD is planning to unveil its next-generation 3D V-Cache CPUs based on the Zen 4 architecture at CES 2023. This information comes from Wccftech which has a good track record of uncovering insider information. The report goes on to suggest that there will be two 3D V-Cache chips announced at the event, which is notable.

AMD 3D V-Cache chip is shown over a coppery background.

There was only one 3D V-Cache in the previous generation, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Since it has proven to be such a popular processor, it makes sense for AMD to produce more. We’d previously expected three new 3D V-Cache chips, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Wccftech indicated the leaked roadmap showed the two processors coming at CES 2023 would include one intended for enthusiasts and the other for mainstream gamers.

AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology is just what it sounds like. Additional memory caches are stacked vertically on the chip increasing the amount of fast RAM available to the CPU and greatly speeding throughput. AMD processors also benefit from tight integration with AMD’s powerful GPUs and the Radeon 7000 series will be landing soon.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su talks about Ryzen 7000.
AMD

All of the details will be known by the end of CES 2023, which is an annual event that takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center. We’ll keep you posted on any new developments as they arise in the months leading up to the announcement so you can begin deciding whether your next gaming rig could be based on AMD processors.

