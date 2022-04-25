AMD may release Intel’s next rival in memory overclocking

It seems that AMD may be working on a new memory overclocking standard for its upcoming AM5 platform. The company has recently trademarked “AMD EXPO,” and a reliable source reveals that this tech might be the new rival to Intel’s XMP 3.0.

If proven true, the tech will make it much easier for AMD Ryzen 7000 users to optimize their DDR5 RAM, including frequency, voltage, and timings.

The new tech was previously thought to be called “AMD RAMP,” which stands for Ryzen Accelerated Memory Profile. However, VideoCardz has obtained new information from a known leaker that implies the name is in fact going to be AMD EXPO. Contrary to what one might think upon reading “expo,” this isn’t the name of an event — it stands for “EXtended Profiles for Overclocking,” and it seems that AMD EXPO does exactly what it says on the tin.

AMD trademarked AMD EXPO in February 2022, and the description of the trademark implies that Disclosuzen (VideoCardz’s source) is not wrong to announce that the technology is closely related to memory. According to Disclosuzen, EXPO will be capable of storing up to two memory overclocking profiles.

This seems to apply only to DDR5 RAM, but it will work with all types of it, including RDIMM, SO-DIMM, and UDIMM, implying that EXPO will one day be available in future AMD-based laptops. The technology essentially seems to be the AMD version of Intel XMP 3.0 profiles.

The first overclocking profile is going to be optimized for high bandwidth, and the second for low latency. However, the second profile is rumored to be optional, so it won’t be found in every single model.

AMD has recently teased that Ryzen 7000 CPUs “will make a big splash with overclocking.” It’s possible that Joseph Tao, memory enabling manager at AMD, could have been referring to AMD EXPO when he revealed the platform’s purported overclocking prowess.

It makes sense for AMD to try to focus on DDR5 memory and optimize it, especially given the recent rumors that the AM5 platform may not support DDR4 RAM at all. If the company is truly walking away from DDR4 so soon, the addition of AMD EXPO is a much-needed way to entice future customers to spend a lot of money on DDR5 RAM when the new Ryzen 7000 processors release later this year.

