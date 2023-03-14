 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD’s integrated graphics might beat the most popular GPU on Steam

Monica J. White
By

Most people don’t expect much from integrated graphics solutions, but it appears that AMD’s new iGPU can do a surprisingly good job.

The AMD Radeon 780M was spotted in a benchmark by Wccftech, showing off the performance of the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and the RDNA iGPU itself. Who would have thought that this card would be able to beat Steam’s No. 1 discrete GPU?

A woman sits by a desk and plays a game on a laptop equipped with an AMD processor.
AMD

The Ryzen 7 7840HS was found in a laptop and combined with 32GB of DDR5 RAM. We can see that the system was running on the Balanced power profile, meaning it could possibly squeeze out a bit more performance at the cost of battery life if switched to a profile that favors performance.

Related

When tested in an OpenCL benchmark, the RDNA 3 graphics card scored 36,757 points. That score puts it on par with Nvidia’s GTX 1650. While that’s a dated card, it continues to be the most popular graphics card in the Steam Hardware Survey, and it’ll likely take a while for it to be dethroned.

The Ryzen 7 7840HS belongs to the AMD Phoenix lineup. This is Team Red’s latest mobile solution that emphasizes performance combined with a low power draw. We’ll find these chips in lightweight notebooks that are unlikely to feature one of the best discrete graphics cards. Instead, these chips will rely on the built-in RDNA 3 GPU in order to deliver solid graphics performance.

The exact CPU in question comes with eight cores and 16 threads. It runs at a base clock speed of 3.8GHz, but can be boosted up to 5.1GHz. That’s not bad for a chip made to power up thin and light laptops. As for the iGPU itself, it comes with 12 graphics cores and a frequency of 2,700MHz. The whole thing runs at a mere 35-watt to 54-watt TDP, so the laptops should have solid battery life.

AMD's Ryzen 7000 mobile range with specs.

For a lightweight laptop to be able to match the performance of a GPU that many gamers continue using for AAA titles is encouraging for AMD.

While Phoenix laptops are more likely to be used for productivity than for gaming, it seems that the RDNA 3 iGPU might make them fairly versatile. We’ll have to wait for some more benchmarks to know the true extent of its performance.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Windows 11 vs. Windows 10: finally time to upgrade?
The screen of the Surface Pro 9.

Windows 11 is the newest version of Windows, and it's one of the best Windows versions released. Under the hood, though, it's very similar to Windows 10. We've compared Windows 11 and Windows 10 point for point in order to answer one question: Should you upgrade to the latest Windows OS?

We'll run down the biggest differences between Windows 11 and Windows 10, including how the Windows 11 2H22 Update changes things. Before diving in, keep in mind that Microsoft no longer sells new Windows 10 licenses. If you're upgrading from an older version of Windows, you'll need to go straight to Windows 11.
Windows 11 vs. Windows 10: what's new

Read more
I’m sick of waiting for Apple to fix this glaring problem with Mac gaming
Fortnite running on a Macbook M1.

Every so often, Apple will come out and tell people how deeply committed it is to the world of Mac gaming. And just as regularly, many of us Mac gamers roll our eyes. It’s not that I don’t trust Apple or don’t think the company is trying. It’s just that I’ve heard it all so many times before, yet macOS still lags far behind Windows gaming. Why would this time be any different?

Well, if a new TechCrunch interview with a couple of Apple execs is to be believed, the company is actually putting measures in place to convince developers to bring their games to the Mac instead of letting the platform languish in loneliness. That’s important because the dearth of quality Mac games is a massive and ongoing frustration.

Read more
New AMD laptop CPU destroys its predecessor, winning by 90%
AMD CEO holding the Ryzen 7040 series processor.

New benchmarks suggest that there's a lot to be excited about if you're a laptop gamer. The leaked tests show off the performance of the upcoming AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX, as well as AMD's latest Ryzen 7040 laptop APU.

The former completely destroyed its predecessor, while the latter proved itself to be a strong alternative to a traditional gaming laptop -- perhaps even better than Valve's Steam Deck.

Read more