Digital Trends
Computing

2019 could be the year AMD has a full lineup of 7nm Radeon GPUs

Arif Bacchus
By
amd ceo lisa su ces 2019 radeon vii

At CES, AMD revealed the Radeon Vega VII, the world’s first 7nm graphics card for consumers, but there could be bigger plans ahead for the rest of the new year. In a new interview, Mark Papermaster, AMD’s chief technology officer, hints that 2019 could be the year when AMD has a full lineup of 7nm Radeon GPUs.

Though AMD’s Radeon Instinct MI60 enterprise GPU was the first 7nm GPU to be released in late 2018, with the Vega VII the second GPU for consumers, both are just the start of the roadmap. According to Mark Papermaster, additional, and perhaps cheaper, AMD GPUs built on the 7nm architecture are coming to consumers.

“What we do over the course of the year is what we do every year. We’ll round out the whole roadmap. We’re really excited to start on the high-end … you’ll see the announcements over the course of the year as we round out our Radeon roadmap,” said Papermaster to The Street.

As announced at CES, the AMD Radeon Vega VII is priced at $700. If what Papermaster says holds true, a less expensive 7nm GPU and desktop processors could further bolster AMD’s position in the chipset market. Still, AMD remains the only chipset maker building on the more efficient and performance-packed 7nm process. AMD rivals Intel and Nvidia are selling products based on an older and less advanced production process.

As proof of the power of 7nm GPUs, the Radeon Vega VII packs a total of 60 compute units and a clock rate of 1.8 GHz and is built on the second-generation AMD Vega architecture. It also sports 16GB of HBM2 memory at a bandwidth of 1TB a second. AMD also promised that the power in Vega VII can lead to a 35-percent increase in performance in Battlefield 5 over last generation’s Radeon RX Vega 64. It also can perform just as well as the Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 in some games.

There’s still no support for ray tracing on the new 7nm GPU, however, which has been a source of controversy in the past. AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su previously said it is in “deep development” to support ray tracing, a headline feature on Nvidia’s graphics cards. For now, benchmarks will have to be produced to tell us the truth about the true power of AMD’s first 7nm consumer GPU, but if it can build more chips on the technology and expand to a full lineup, 2019 could be the year for AMD.

Don't Miss

How to factory reset Windows
top monitors ces 2019 best samsung space monitor
Product Review

Samsung’s Space Monitor is here to save you from your cluttered desk

High-concept monitors can sometimes over-complicate your life, but at CES 2019, we saw one that fixes the problem it attempts to solve. Your messy, gross, cluttered desk.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for January 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo Yoga 3 logo
Computing

Lenovo patent hints at a future laptop with a flexible, folding OLED display

Going along with the growing trend of foldable devices, Lenovo recently filed a patent for a device with a foldable display, hinting at a future where your laptop screen can bend in half.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
prograde digital cfexpress 1tb 1400mbps ces 2019 nikon z7
Photography

See ya, CFast: 1TB CFexpress card transfers photos at 1,400MB per second

The latest trend in professional removable storage media is fast approaching. At CES 2019, ProgradeDigital revealed its first CFexpress card, featuring a 1-terabyte capacity and bewildering 1,400 megabyte-per-second transfer rate.
Posted By Daven Mathies
ibm quantum computing ces 2019 q system one header
Computing

IBM’s Q System One is the rock star quantum computing needs

Quantum computing is intriguing. It's also confusing, distant, and unfathomable, which means people often skip right by the topic. IBM's Q System One may not be a scientific breakthrough, but it finally gives everyone a reason to stop and…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
msi gs75 stealth 7
Product Review

You’ve never seen a 17-inch gaming laptop like MSI’s GS75 Stealth

The MSI GS75 Stealth builds off the success of last year’s GS65. Not only does it maintain the same incredible portability, it also tweaks the formula with a larger touchpad, individually-lit RGB keys, and a revamped thermal solution.
Posted By Luke Larsen
HP Spectre x360 15 review
Computing

It took three years, but OLED laptops are having another moment at CES

To our surprise, OLED laptops made a strong showing at CES 2019. With options in the works from most of the major PC manufacturers, it seems OLED is making its comeback.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Alienware Area-51m review
Computing

Every gaming laptop that was announced at CES 2019, ranked

Looking for a new gaming laptop? You're in luck, as we compiled and ranked all the gaming notebooks that were announced at CES this year. Be sure to take a look at the latest models with AMD or Nvidia chips before you buy.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Alienware Area-51m review
Computing

OLED's return and a phalanx of Nvidia-powered notebooks defined laptops at CES

CES 2019 offered a lot of surprises and news from some of the biggest names in laptop makers. Here are the major themes in laptops from this year's show.
Posted By Luke Larsen
awesome tech you cant buy yet matrix powerwatch 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Dell XPS 13 2019
Computing

Nose cam no more. How Dell avoided a notch and fixed the XPS 13’s biggest flaw

The new Dell XPS 13 moves the webcam from the below the screen to the top, finally vanquishing the one obstacle facing thin, sleek laptop displays. We have the exclusive story on how it was done.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, displays a “Lakefield” reference board during Intel Corporation’s news event at CES 2019 on Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Computing

Intel vs. AMD: Which chipmaker stole the show at CES 2019?

Intel and AMD have been competing for years, but rarely do they both debut something exciting at the same time. Intel vs. AMD at CES 2019 saw both companies step up to the plate. Who served it better?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Windows 10 Home vs. Pro
Computing

Is your PC slow? Here's how to restore Windows 10 to factory settings

Computers rarely work as well after they accumulate files and misconfigure settings. Thankfully, with this guide, you'll be able to restore your PC to its original state by learning how to factory reset Windows.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Our favorite Chrome themes add some much-needed pizzazz to your boring browser

Sometimes you just want Chrome to show a little personality and ditch the grayscale for something a little more lively. Lucky for you, we've sorted through the Chrome Web Store to find best Chrome themes available.
Posted By Jayce Wagner