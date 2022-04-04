New AMD GPUs pictured, but there is some bad news

A reliable source has just revealed that the upcoming AMD RDNA 2 graphics card refresh will be delayed.

Instead of being released on the previously reported date (April 20), the GPUs are now rumored to launch on May 10. Photos of the cards have also leaked, giving us some insight into their design.

It’s worth noting that the April 20 release date was not yet confirmed by AMD, but speculation around the GPU market pointed to that date for AMD’s upcoming RDNA 2 refresh. April 20 definitely made sense — after all, AMD will be launching many new processors on that day, so adding graphics cards into the mix would make it an even bigger event for the company.

According to the leak, the release date has been pushed back to May 10, but no reason has been given. It could be any number of things. Perhaps AMD didn’t want to dampen the effect of its own product release and wanted to give the innovative Ryzen 7 5800X3D the spotlight it deserves. Various issues could have affected the release date as well, but the fact that it has only been pushed by 20 days implies that it’s probably not very serious.

Before AMD moves on to the next generation of graphics cards, it’s launching several updated models of existing RDNA 2 GPUs. The rumored lineup includes the Radeon RX 6950XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, Radeon RX 6650XT, and lastly, the entry-level RX 6500 and RX 6400. The photo, shared alongside the leaked release date, shows that all the GPUs share the same design as the RX 6800XT Midnight Black Edition.

The graphics cards have a fully black shroud with only the red Radeon name to brighten the dark design. Some of the cards receive cooler upgrades through this as well in these reference models from AMD. The RX 6650XT now comes with a dual-fan setup as opposed to the previous single-fan design, while the RX 6750XT goes up from two fans to three.

In terms of specs, the XT GPUs will allegedly all have 18Gbps of memory bandwidth, but everything is still up in the air. The top variant RX 6950XT may arrive with 5,120 stream processors and 16GBP of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit memory bus. The power requirements are expected to be at 350 watts. However, none of this has been confirmed by AMD just yet. In any case, the RX 6950XT is expected to be a powerful GPU that could rival Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti in some ways.

The information comes from Disclosuzen who sent the leaks directly to VideoCardz. While Disclosuzen has a good track record when it comes to leaks, we won’t know anything for certain until AMD itself confirms it.

Editors' Recommendations