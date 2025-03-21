 Skip to main content
AMD GPUs are supposed to be plentiful, but good luck finding one

It’s clear that AMD hit the jackpot with its recent RX 9070 XT and non-XT GPUs. The pair quickly climbed up every list of the best graphics cards, and perhaps more importantly, received a warm welcome from the GPU market at large (and thus sold out immediately). A new leak tells us that AMD is shipping lots of GPUs to try to keep up with the demand — and yet they’re still not in stock.

The information comes from Moore’s Law Is Dead on YouTube, who claims to have spoken to a major online retailer about RDNA 4 stock levels. Both Nvidia and AMD have been in a pretty dire place since the release of their latest graphics cards, with many people referring to the RTX 50-series as a “paper launch.” The cards just sell out too quickly and too many people are left trying to find one.

In the case of Nvidia, customer interest is just one part of it all — a lot of it comes down to low stock. Many retailers complained about receiving very few cards, and the wait for the next shipment is quite long. In the case of AMD, though, the problem is entirely different — the company seemingly didn’t anticipate the kind of interest RDNA 4 would be faced with.

To that end, the retailer Moore’s Law Is Dead spoke to claims that AMD is doing what it can. The anonymous source said that Nvidia and its partners have finally started shipping more Blackwell cards, with the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 being restocked. (The RTX 5090 is missing in action, to the surprise of no one.)

But those shipments barely make a dent in what AMD and its partners are said to be delivering. According to the retailer, AMD is delivering 2x to 4x as many RDNA 4 GPUs as all weekly Blackwell shipments combined. This is great news, but I just checked, and the GPUs are still nowhere to be found at many major retailers, including Amazon and Newegg.

While waiting for new GPUs is frustrating, it seems that both AMD and Nvidia are trying to rectify the problem. I’m hopeful that the situation will improve soon, but it’s impossible to say how long we’ll have to wait.

