Following an alleged launch date for the RX 6600 XT and RX 6600, photos and benchmarks have leaked for the upcoming card. The benchmarks show the RX 6600 XT outperforming Nvidia’s RTX 3060 Ti, which should be the card’s direct competitor.

In a now-removed forum post on Baidu Tieba, the user posted screenshots of both the card and the benchmarks for it. With the Ludashi benchmarking tool — available in China — the RX 6600 XT earned a graphics score of 414,621. That’s above an RTX 3060 Ti model on the leaderboards, which earned a score of 413,902, but below another RTX 3060 Ti model, which earned a score of 415,516.

Ludashi measures overall system performance, not just the graphics card, so it’s important to take these numbers with a grain of salt. The leaderboards hold multiple results for most graphics cards, and it’s possible that other factors like heat could limit performance. Regardless, it looks like the RX 6600 XT is at least competitive with the RTX 3060 Ti, which is good news.

In addition to the benchmark, the leaker posted several photos of the card they tested. The photos show a rather bland plastic shroud with only a small Radeon logo in the center to tell it apart. The design runs counter to a previously leaked photo of the RX 6600 XT, not to mention the design of the rest of the RX 6000 range, suggesting it’s a card from another graphics card maker.

This particular card features a dual-fan design over an aluminum heatsink, unlike the single-fan design we expected for the RX 6600 XT. Given the heatsink and the cheap-looking shroud, it’s likely this isn’t the design AMD is going with for its first-party cards. It’s still possible, however.

The pictures did reveal that the RX 6600 XT will have 8GB of video memory, which lines up with previous rumors. The RX 6600 XT will reportedly come with 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus and the new Navi 23 XT GPU core. The core is rumored to offer 32 compute units (CUs) for a total of 2,048 stream processors.

The RX 6600, which will reportedly launch at the same time as the XT model, will feature a slightly cut GPU core. It’s rumored to come with 28 CUs, totaling 1,792 stream processors. Reports suggest that it will come with the same 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus.

AMD hasn’t announced either card yet or provided any information on pricing. However, multiple leaks over the past month point to a release date coming soon.

Editors' Recommendations