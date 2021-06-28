AMD may be about to launch two new Navi 23 graphics cards, according to a new leak. Drivers for the RX 6600 and RX 6600XT have been found in a recent update, suggesting that AMD is likely preparing to release these two GPUs soon. The information comes from a leaker known on Twitter as @KOMACHI_ENSAKA, who posted screenshots of AMD’s recent drivers, including both of the new RX 6000-series cards.

It’s possible that these are the graphics cards AMD was talking about earlier this year at CES 2021, an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association. During that event, AMD announced that it would be releasing a single-fan GPU in the future. It now seems that the cards in question may in fact have been the Radeon RX 6600 and 6600XT.

We don’t know the full specifications of the upcoming cards just yet, although some information has already been revealed. Part of that knowledge stems from the fact that both of these cards are housing a Navi 23 GPU. Navi 23 comes with a 128-bit memory bus and 2,048 stream processors. The GPU measures 237mm2 and has 11.06 billion transistors. It also utilizes 10 teraflops (TFLOPs) and runs on up to 100 watts of power.

Previous rumors suggest that the AMD Radeon RX 6600XT graphics card will provide 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Assuming this turns out to be true, the 6600 might come with 4GB VRAM. However, there’s a chance that even the RX 6600 will be decked out with the full 8GB. Both models are likely to come with a 32MB AMD Infinity Cache.

It’s possible that the RX 6600 will come with 28 compute units, while the RX 6600XT will have 32. Both the cards will have a 7nm process node. Most of the other specs are pure guesswork at this point. Rumors suggest a 128-bit memory bus for the RX 6600 and a 192-bit for the RX 6600XT, as well as a 16Gbps memory clock with 256GB/s of bandwidth for both models.

These graphics cards are likely to be the first Navi 23 GPUs for AMD when it comes to the gaming sector. The company already has Navi 23 cards out on the market, but they are found inside mobile devices and high-end workstations. They can also be found inside Tesla’s Model S vehicles. According to Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, the performance of that system will be powerful enough to rival that of Sony’s Playstation 5 consoles.

Like any leak, this should be taken with skepticism, but it does come from a reputable source with a proven track record. Another leak has also recently confirmed that Gigabyte is about to release six custom GPUs from the RX 6600 XT series, further signaling that the cards are almost ready. Given that, as well as the hints from AMD, we are looking at a possible release shortly. All the information put together suggests a simultaneous launch within the next few months.

Editors' Recommendations