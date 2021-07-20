After a month of disparate leaks concerning AMD’s upcoming RX 6600 XT and RX 6600, the rumor mill has produced a release date. According to a new rumor, AMD is gearing up to release both cards on August 11. We still don’t know about pricing or when AMD will announce the cards, but it seems like a launch is coming soon.

The rumor comes from the controversial Fudzilla, which claims to have a source pegging the launch date as August 11. It’s important to reiterate that this date is a rumor right now, though we still have some strong reasons to believe that AMD will launch both cards soon.

AMD announced during its CES 2021 conference that it would launch new RDNA 2-powered graphics products in the first half of 2021. During the presentation, AMD CEO Lisa Su stood in front of a laptop, a dual-fan GPU, and a single-fan GPU. The first two products have already launched: The RX 6000 mobile series and RX 6700 XT, respectively. That leaves the single-fan GPU, which is likely the RX 6600 XT.

In addition, Gigabyte filed six RX 6600 XT models with the Eurasian Economic Commission last month, suggesting that add-in board partners are getting ready for launch, as well. Although we’re past the first half of 2021, the slew of rumors and leaks point to the cards showing up in the coming months.

AMD hasn’t confirmed or announced anything yet, and we don’t know how expensive the cards will be. Current rumors suggest that the RX 6600 XT will be around $399, and the RX 6600 will be around $299. We can’t tell if those prices are accurate at the moment, however.

The RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 will round out AMD’s RDNA 2 lineup, offering a budget card for 1080p gamers. The RX 6600 XT is rumored to use the new Navi 23 XT GPU core with 32 Compute Units (CUs), totaling 2,048 stream processors. It will reportedly feature 32MB of Infinity Cache and 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus.

The RX 6600 will reportedly feature the Navi 23 XL variant, which comes with 28 CUs for a total of 1,792 stream processors. It, too, will feature 32MB of Infinity Cache and 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus.

As for performance, you can expect both cards to deliver at 1080p, with the RX 6600 XT offering a pathway into 1440p. Currently, AMD’s RX 6700 XT claims the 1440p crown, while the RX 6800 XT is tailored for 4K.

