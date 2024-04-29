 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Here’s even more proof that AMD’s GPUs are in trouble

Kunal Khullar
By
The MSI Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio graphics card with a blue background.
MSI

AMD’s upcoming plan for GPU releases have been called into question recently, and now, there’s some more evidence that the company’s GPUs are beginning to lose momentum.

As pointed out by Hardware Unboxed on X (formerly Twitter), MSI is slowly removing listings of AMD Radeon GPUs, specifically the 7000 series, from online retailers. Additionally, all existing products have been discontinued and the company never managed to release models for the Radeon RX 7700 XT and the 7800 XT.

Recommended Videos

Did I miss this story? MSI has been completely removed from AMD&#39;s Radeon 7000 series, all existing products have been discontinued and they never released a 7700 XT/7800 XT. This all seems to have happened very quietly.

&mdash; Hardware Unboxed (@HardwareUnboxed) April 26, 2024

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

MSI has been a prominent player in the gaming hardware arena, and by the looks of it, the company has made a decisive move toward embracing Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards.

This wasn’t just an observation, though. Hardwareluxx, a German tech site, reached out to MSI and received a response regarding their focus. MSI stated: “When it comes to graphics cards, our focus at the moment is actually more on RTX cards. Nevertheless, the collaboration with AMD is essential and extremely relevant for us. We see a very positive development, particularly in the area of mainboards.”

Although the statement does not explicitly state a discontinuation of Radeon graphics cards, MSI’s recent actions imply otherwise. The move also significantly departs from MSI’s long-standing commitment to AMD and could mean more trouble for Team Red in its fight against Nvidia.

If we look at the recent Steam hardware survey from March 2024, AMD is not even close to competing with Nvidia’s RTX 40-series GPUs. Interestingly, the expensive and oversized RTX 4090, which is one of Nvidia’s most niche consumer-grade graphics cards on the market, is more popular than any other GPU from AMD. What that means is a majority of consumers are willing to spend upwards of $1,500 instead of buying a cheaper Radeon graphics card.

Some of the potential factors driving MSI’s decision could be the competitive advantage offered by Nvidia’s RTX series GPUs, particularly ray tracing, DLSS, and overall performance metrics. Another reason could be wanting to adapt to market trends and technological advancements.

Whatever may be the case, if MSI really does intend to completely pull out from making Radeon GPUs, it’s certainly an ominous sign for AMD.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
A PC hardware enthusiast and casual gamer, Kunal has been in the tech industry for almost a decade contributing to names like…
Here are all the upcoming GPUs set to launch this year
A render of the RTX 4080 Super at CES 2024.

The last year brought us plenty of releases from both Nvidia and AMD, including some of the best GPUs currently available. We've seen some hits, but also some cards that could classify as disastrous misses. What can we expect in 2024?

Although only a few GPUs have been confirmed so far, chances are that we'll see several more models by the time the year comes to a close. Here's what Nvidia, AMD, and Intel might be cooking up in 2024.
Nvidia RTX 40 Super
Nvidia's RTX 40 series refresh hasn't been a mystery for many months now, but Nvidia only officially unveiled it during CES 2024 earlier this month. One of the GPUs is already out, and it's pretty great. I'm talking about the RTX 4070 Super.

Read more
Here’s how AMD counters Nvidia’s big RTX Super launch
RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT on a pink background.

Well done, AMD. Today is a big day for Nvidia -- after all, today is when the RTX 4070 Super hits the shelves. So what does AMD do? It serves up a huge price cut on one of its top graphics cards in this generation to strike back at Nvidia and counter its big release. Coincidence? No way. But will this price tag be low enough when Nvidia launches the RTX 4070 Ti Super?

AMD's RX 7900 XT is the GPU that's now a lot cheaper, with an official price of $750, but some models are as cheap as $710. It initially launched at $900 and was never the most popular option out of AMD's two flagships. The RX 7900 XTX, priced at just $100 more, often made more sense due to its greatly improved performance. As such, the RX 7900 XT was a bit of a forgotten entry in AMD's lineup. Its price quickly plummeted to $800 and even lower at certain retailers.

Read more
The best GPUs of all time, from 1996 to now
Three graphics cards on a gray background.

When we think of the best graphics cards in this day and age, GPUs like the RTX 4090 or the RX 7900 XTX come to mind. However, for these beastly cards to be able to run, some much older GPUs had to crawl, and then walk, to get us to where we are today.

Looking back, the history of graphics cards shows us a few landmark GPUs that redefined graphics technology. Let's take a trip back to 1996 and subsequent years to explore the graphics cards that made a difference, had an impact, and were smash hits with enthusiasts all around the globe.
3dfx Voodoo

Read more