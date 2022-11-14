 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD finally shares new RX 7900 XTX benchmarks, and it’s not all good news

Jacob Roach
By

AMD was light on performance data when it announced its upcoming RX 7900 XTX graphics card a couple of weeks back. It wasn’t that AMD didn’t share numbers — the presentation was packed with them — but that they were all from uncommon resolutions, esports titles that don’t stress the best graphics cards, or veiled by FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling. AMD is finally ready to share more information, giving us a better idea of how the new flagship will stack up — and there’s good and bad news.

The company shared performance data for the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT in four games: Resident Evil Village, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Watch Dogs: Legion. The data suggests the RX 7900 XTX could be competitive with even the Nvidia RTX 4090 in some titles. But the RX 7900 XT, despite being close in price to the flagship model, shows a wide performance gap.

Performance for the RX 7900 XTX in rasterized games.

Starting with the RTX 4090 comparison, AMD’s data suggests the RX 7900 XTX will be about 10% to 15% slower than the Nvidia flagship. The only data we have a direct comparison for is Cyberpunk 2077, where the RTX 4090 reached 78 frames per second (fps) in our testing. The RX 7900 XTX reached 72 fps based on AMD’s data — about 8% slower. It’s a loss, but the RX 7900 XTX is also $600 cheaper than the RTX 4090.

Although it’s important to wait for third-party testing, we have no reason to think AMD’s results are misrepresentative. In Cyberpunk 2077, we recorded almost the same result with the RX 6950 XT that AMD published. If AMD’s numbers are accurate, the RX 7900 XTX could offer somewhere around a 70% increase over the RX 6950 XT.

That’s exciting, but AMD’s data also comes mixed with disappointment. The RX 7900 XT, which is only $100 cheaper than the RX 7900 XTX, shows a performance gap of about 17% compared to the flagship card. It’s still far above AMD’s best GPU from the previous generation, but it looks like the XTX is shaping up to be the better buy.

Ray tracing performance for the RX 7900 XTX.

Ray tracing performance is also a little disappointing. AMD talked up the improvements it made with ray tracing during the RX 7900 XTX announcement. The previous generation struggled with ray tracing compared to the competition from Nvidia. AMD’s numbers suggest that, although there is an improvement, AMD won’t be able to go toe-to-toe with Team Green.

In Cyberpunk 2077 with its Ultra RT preset, AMD said the RX 7900 XTX reached an average of 21 fps without FSR turned on. The RTX 4090 reached nearly 43 fps at this preset based on our testing. AMD’s numbers show that the RX 7900 XTX may be able to compete with the RTX 3090 Ti in ray tracing performance, though, which is a hopeful sign.

Although AMD’s new batch of benchmarks don’t show dominating performance across the board, they’re still impressive when compared against the competition from Nvidia. The main question is how the RX 7900 XTX will stack up to the RTX 4080, as only $200 separates these two high-end GPUs.

For now, all we can do is wait until the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT launch on December 13. We have no reason to think AMD’s numbers are off, but it’s still important to view first-party benchmarks with skepticism until independent reviews are out.

Editors' Recommendations

AMD just subtly dunks on Nvidia’s melting RTX 4090 power adapters
amd makes fun of nvidia rtx 4090 power adapters scott herkelman
AMD RX 7900 XTX vs. Nvidia RTX 4090: the ultimate flagship GPU battle
RX 7900 XTX lying on a textured background.
What power supply do you need for the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX?
RX 7900 XTX lying on a textured background.
Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs. RX 7900 XT: AMD’s monster GPUs, compared
AMD RX 7900 XTX standing up on a red background.
Apple’s next Studio monitor may use a QD-OLED panel
Apple Pro Display XDR WWDC 2019 Hands On
The best 1080p graphics cards in 2022: great options for Full HD
Three graphics cards on a gray background.
The 6 Worst AMD GPUs of all time
AMD Radeon RX 6500XT graphics cards stacked on top of each other.
Apple slashes trade-in values for its iPhones and more
apple iphone xr review xxl
Get an HP or Lenovo Chromebook for under $100 today
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
Walmart shoppers are loving this $99 laptop – get it while you can
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable
Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Good Morning GIF in Slack on a laptop.
Razer updates its Naga mouse with HyperSpeed wheel and more
A man's hand holds a Naga 2 Pro gaming mouse on a black desktop
You probably shouldn’t buy this mysterious new Nvidia GPU
An Nvidia mobile GPU turned into a desktop version.