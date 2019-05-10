Digital Trends
AMD’s leaked 16-core Ryzen 3000 series could make multitasking a pleasure

Chuong Nguyen
New details are starting to emerge about AMD’s powerful next-generation Ryzen processors. A new leak claims AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series processor will debut with a whopping 16 cores supporting up to 32 threads with clock speeds up to 4.3GHz.

In a tweet, user APISAK claims that he has an engineering sample of the Ryzen 3000 processor. The silicon, based on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture, is said to have a base clock speed of 3.3GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.2GHz. In order to conceal the processor prior to its unveiling, AMD may have masked some information on the Ryzen chip, as APISAK said he was not able to decode the actual model using a decode chart that’s been widely available on the web.

It appears that the engineering sample in APISAK’s possession may have come with preproduction clock speeds, a move likely to mask the chip’s identity, though it remains unclear what speeds AMD will use once Ryzen 3000 specifications are finalized.

The clock speeds APISAK listed appears lower than what was posted by AdoredTV on YouTube late last year. In that leak, AdoredTV revealed that a lower-end Ryzen 9 3800X processor with 16 cores and 32 threads came with a base speed of 3.9 GHz and a maximum speed of 4.7 GHz. A higher-end Ryzen 9 3850X variant is described with the same cores and threads, but with a faster 4.3 GHz base speed and can max out at 5.1 GHz. The high-end model tops out at $499.

Responding to APISAK on Twitter, AdoredTV claimed that he was previously shown processors with higher clock speeds.

“I can’t leak the details but AMD have been showing at least two CPUs around the mobo makers,” he said. “The 16C Apisak found is very likely to be one of the chips they were showing. The other one was 12 cores and really high clock speeds. ;) I don’t know if they benched it online though.”

For comparison, Intel’s standard 9th-Generation Core i9 9900K processor on high-end gaming systems tops out with eight cores and 16 threads, but more powerful configurations, like the Core i9 9980XE used in workstations, max out with 18 cores on 36 threads.

In addition to the premium Ryzen 9 models, AdoredTV also previously revealed that AMD may also be working on a Ryzen 3 3300 with six cores and 12 threads, a Ryzen 5 3600 processor with eight cores and 16 threads, and a Ryzen 7 3700 series with 12 cores and 24 threads.

At this point, it’s unclear what AMD will do with its Ryzen 3 processors, but with Computex just around the corner (the PC-centric technology show is slated to commence on May 28), the chipmaker could potentially use that venue to reveal its plans. It was previously leaked that Ryzen 3 could debut by July.

