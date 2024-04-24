 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Gigabyte just confirmed AMD’s Ryzen 9000 CPUs

Jacob Roach
By
Pads on the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Gigabyte spoiled AMD’s surprise a bit by confirming the company’s next-gen CPUs. In a press release announcing a new BIOS for X670, B650, and A620 motherboards, Gigabyte not only confirmed that support has been added for next-gen AMD CPUs, but specifically referred to them as “AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors.”

We’ve already seen MSI and Asus add support for next-gen AMD CPUs through BIOS updates, but neither of them called the CPUs Ryzen 9000. They didn’t put out a dedicated press release for the updates, either. It should go without saying, but we don’t often see a press release for new BIOS versions, suggesting Gigabyte wanted to make a splash with its support.

Recommended Videos

As AMD said when it introduced the AM5 platform, Ryzen 9000 CPUs will support all AM5 motherboards that are currently available. You’ll need to update to the latest BIOS to use the chips when they release — specifically for AGESA 1.1.7.0 — but otherwise, you should be able to slot in one of AMD’s next-gen chips without any other platform upgrades.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Although MSI, Asus, and now Gigabyte have laid the foundation for Ryzen 9000 CPUs, AMD itself hasn’t said much about the processors. Earlier in the year, rumors made the rounds that Ryzen 9000 CPUs would launch this year, which is a fact AMD later confirmed in an earnings call. For the first few months of the year, it appeared the CPUs would release in the second half of 2024. These recent BIOS updates suggest the launch is coming sooner.

Given the timing, I’m focused on Computex 2024, which takes place in Taiwan in a little over a month. AMD is set to give the opening keynote for the annual computing event, and it seems likely that we’ll get a reveal of Zen 5 CPUs there. That’s just speculation for now, but it’s hard to believe Ryzen 9000 CPUs are several months away when we’ve seen three major motherboard vendors release BIOS updates with support for the processors.

As for what we can expect, rumor has it that the flagship chip will pack 16 Zen 5 cores. That’s the same amount of cores we’ve seen on the last several generations of Ryzen CPUs, so it makes sense. Like Ryzen 7000 chips, AMD is said to use a chiplets for the processors, likely splitting the 16-core design with two eight-core chiplets.

Whenever AMD announces the processors properly, I suspect we’ll get the standard range of options — Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and so on. AMD has confirmed it will eventually release Zen 5 CPUs sporting its impressive 3D V-Cache tech, but those will likely arrive much later in the year, or even early next year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
AMD’s next version of FSR promises better visuals and support for Xbox
A logo of AMD's FSR 3.

At GDC 2024, AMD has announced an update to FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution), its upscaling tech for improving frame rates in games. FSR 3.1 brings some predicted improvements to image quality and stability, but with it, also some changes to how it's positioned as a platform.

The main tweak is that FSR 3.1 frame generation is now "decoupled" from FSR upscaling for the purpose of working "with other upscaling solutions." Presumably, this means with Intel's XeSS or Nvidia's DLSS. This hopefully also means that you can toggle off frame generation from FSR 3, just like you can with DLSS, giving you more minute control of performance. As one user shared on Reddit, this would also be helpful for those on older RTX GPUs, combining DLSS with AMD's frame generation.

Read more
Nice try, Intel, but AMD 3D V-Cache chips still win
A hand holding AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor.

Intel's freshly released Core i9-14900KS processor is advertised as the fastest CPU in the world, but does that mean AMD can never hope to compete, even with its flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D? Not at all. Each CPU has its merits, and both are insanely powerful in their own right. At this price point and at this performance level, making the right choice is tricky.

Let's zoom in and find out how the Core i9-14900KS and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D stack up against each other, what they excel at, and which one is the better option to buy.
Pricing and availability

Read more
AMD vs. Intel: the rivalry has never been more fierce
An AMD Ryzen 7000 processor slotted into a motherboard.

If you’re building your own PC, there’s plenty of criteria to consider when molding your machine. What operating system do you plan on using? What graphics card will be best for gaming? And where exactly can one buy all these components? There’s a lot to think about, but one important decision you can’t forget is whether you’ll be using an AMD or Intel processor for your new machine.

A war of chips and cores that shows no sign of stopping, the age-old battle of AMD vs Intel is a classic competition, but is one processor brand better than the other? That’s where we come in. 

Read more