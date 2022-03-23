AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D beats predecessor, but AMD promised more

The upcoming AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D was just spotted in an early benchmark and compared to the Ryzen 7 5800X. The CPU managed to beat its predecessor by 9%, which is impressive, but not quite what AMD promised just yet.

AMD’s initial estimates mentioned performance gains of about 15%, meaning that so far, the CPU falls a little short of those expectations.

The upcoming CPU was benchmarked using Geekbench and the scores were first spotted by BenchLeaks. The platform also had an ASRock X570 Taichi motherboard and 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D managed to score 1,633 points in a single-core test and 11,250 points in a multi-core test, and comparing these scores to the Ryzen 7 5800X reveals performance gains for the new chip.

The Ryzen 7 5800X scored 1,671 in single-core and 10,333 in multi-core workloads. This means that in multi-core, the 3D V-Cache variant was proven to be up to 9% more efficient. On the other hand, when AMD recently talked about the chip, a 15% performance gain was mentioned, so we’re not quite hitting those numbers yet. However, it’s important to note that these are early benchmarks and the scores may not be final, so AMD’s predictions may very well prove to be true down the line.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is going to feature eight cores and 16 threads, as well as clock speeds ranging from 3.4GHz (base) to 4.5GHz (boost). Perhaps more importantly, the processor offers 96MB of stacked L3 cache, all thanks to AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology.

The Ryzen 7 5800X also has eight cores and 16 threads, but it comes with higher clock speeds (3.8GHz and 4.7GHz respectively) as well as a much smaller 32MB L3 cache. The fact that the new chip still beats the old one despite a 400MHz difference in clock speeds shows off the power of the stacked 3D V-Cache architecture.

AMD has also recently confirmed that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will not allow overclocking. The company was forced to apply a hard lock for adjusting the frequency or the voltage of the processor, but it will still be possible to adjust the Infinity Fabric and DRAM clocks.

We’re less than a month away from the scheduled release of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the first consumer processor to use AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology. Set to launch on April 20 with a $449 MSRP, it will be the first — and only — chip to feature the 3D V-Cache in the 7nm Zen 3 lineup.

It’s possible (or even likely) that AMD may make more chips with a stacked cache in the future, but the company is soon moving on to Zen 4, so another Zen 3 release is unlikely. AMD is, however, adding a few more budget-friendly processors into the mix.

