AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D shines in gaming benchmarks, beats Intel

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D continues being tested in gaming ahead of the embargo lift, and the results are very encouraging — the CPU manages to keep up with the Intel Core i9-12900KF.

The processors were matched up in a variety of titles. In one of the tests, the 3D V-Cache AMD CPU actually beat Intel by nearly 30%.

In case you missed our previous coverage, AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7 5800X3D is being tested by the Peruvian website XanxoGaming. The publication managed to buy the CPU and is publishing test results that range from synthetic benchmarks to full-on specialized gaming tests aimed to gauge the performance of the processor. Most publications are under embargo, but XanxoGaming is not, as it is blacklisted by AMD. As a result, it can freely share these benchmarks ahead of time.

In synthetic benchmarks, the CPU didn’t shine, but it is in gaming where AMD expected to see improvements. Based on the new tests, we can say that it may very well live up to the expectations. AMD promised performance on par with Intel’s Core i9-12900K, which is presumably why XanxoGaming used that CPU, alongside the Ryzen, to obtain accurate comparisons.

Both the processors have been tested on a platform with DDR4-3200 CL14 memory and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition. At first, we only had scores from Shadow of the Tomb Raider to go on, but in this round of tests, XanxoGaming added several new titles, including Borderlands 3, Control, Death Stranding, F1 202, Final Fantasy XV, Metro Exodus, and The Witcher 3. Shadow of the Tomb Raider got a second test, as the first test was carried out on platforms with different specs.

Most of the games were tested at 1080p on ultra settings. In a real-life gaming setting, other variants may occur, but using 1080p and 720p is common in CPU testing, which is what XanxoGaming was doing here. The publication compiled the results in a series of slides. It first shared the news with VideoCardz, but you can now see even more benchmarks directly on XanxoGaming.

The tests serve to highlight how AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D makes the most of its innovative, massive, 96MB L3 stacked cache. Although it didn’t win in every single test, it kept up with Intel in the majority of them, and in some cases, it won by a large margin. As an example, in Final Fantasy XV, AMD hit 217 frames per second (fps) while the Intel Core i9-12900KF trailed behind at 168. This adds up to a 29% win for AMD. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Ryzen also scores higher: 181 fps versus 164. In the titles where Intel wins, it does so by a small margin.

Despite the lower clock speeds and just eight cores, it’s clear now that AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D can keep up with Intel’s best CPU. As the release date (April 20) draws closer, more and more benchmarks should start popping up to give us an even more accurate view of the processor’s performance.

Editors' Recommendations