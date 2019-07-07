Digital Trends
Computing

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X review

After years of effort, AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900X finally robs Intel of its throne

Luke Larsen
By
AMD Ryzen 9 3900x
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

AMD’s launch of the original Ryzen was a big deal. After years of so-so chips, AMD was finally a good alternative to Intel. The company was pushing core counts higher and higher while working on the efficiency and per-clock performance issues that always held AMD back.

Now we have Ryzen 3000 and Zen 2, the true architectural sequel to the original Ryzen. With this new series of chips, AMD wants to not just match, but surpass, Intel. The Ryzen 9 3900X sits atop the pile of Ryzen 2 chips, and it’s an insanely powerful 12-core, 24-thread processor. Is it really a better buy than Intel’s Core i9-9900K?

More cores than you have fingers

High core counts have been the name of the game at AMD for years now, and it’s not relenting. The Ryzen 9 3900X is the first Ryzen processor from AMD to include twelve cores, up from the eight cores of the Ryzen 7 2700X from 2018. The core count of this new Ryzen 9 chip is reminiscent of AMD’s Threadripper.

The Ryzen 9 3900X’s $499 price tag isn’t inexpensive. Value is traditionally AMD’s strength, but the Ryzen 9 3900X is not an affordable processor for a mid-range PC. Intel’s Core i9-9900K currently sells for $485 on Amazon, with its listed selling price on Intel’s website at $449. That means the 3900X can’t be slightly slower alternative to Intel’s flagship. AMD needs to bring the heat.

Alongside the 3900X, AMD also announced the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 3600X. There’s even an insane 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X on the near horizon. We’ll be tackling those in the future. For now, here’s how the specs stack up.

Intel Core i9-9900K AMD Ryzen 9 3900X AMD Ryzen 7 3700X AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
Process node 14nm 7nm 7nm 7nm
Cores 8 12 8 6
Threads 16 24 16 12
L2/L3 cache 2MB / 16MB 6MB / 64MB 5MB / 32MB 3MB/32MB
Base clock speed 3.6GHz 3.8GHz 3.6GHz 3.8GHz
Boost clock speed 4.7GHz (all cores) 5GHz (one core) 4.6GHz 4.4GHz 4.4GHz
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 No No No
TDP 95w 105w 105w 95w

The 3900X’s advantage in memory caching is thanks to the 7nm Zen 2 architecture, as are the improvements in clock speed. All these processors are compatible with AMD’s AM4 socket platform, meaning you can happily upgrade your processor without having to toss out your entire motherboard.

Comparing clocks speeds and TDP ratings are great for marketing and spec sheets, but they don’t spell a complete picture of how a component actually performs.

Work those cores

In the past, we’ve had to choose between the raw, single-core power of Intel’s chips and the exponentially higher core counts of Ryzen. Until now, I thought the best compromise was the eight-core Intel Core i9-9900K. Who knew it could get so much better with four extra cores?

All our tests were performed on similar systems: 16GB of RAM, a fast NVMe M.2 SSD, and the monster RTX 2080 Ti for graphics. Of course, the processors and motherboards were different.

Now, on to the results.

I wasn’t surprised to see the 3900X dominate the 9900K in multi-core performance in benchmarks like Geekbench 4 and Cinebench R20. It’s ahead by leaps and bounds here, which is exactly what four extra cores will get you. You might not notice as drastic a difference as when jumping from four cores up to eight, but the Ryzen 9 3900X’s 50% core bump over the Core i9-9900K produces a nearly 50% increase in multi-core performance. 

I wanted to see just how this would work outside of benchmarks, so I did some H.265 media encoding in Handbrake. The result was 23% better 4K encoding speeds compared to Intel. That’s not the 50% improvement we saw in the benchmarks, but for an increase in a real-world application, that’s huge. Imagine encoding a 4K HDR movie. If the file needed an hour to encode on the Intel Core i9-9900K, it’d only take 46 minutes on the Ryzen 9 3900X.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The multi-core gains are to be expected. More cores, more performance. AMD’s weakness has always been per-core performance. The Ryzen 3900X doesn’t keep up with the Core i9-9900K, but it comes dangerously close. It’s within 4% in Cinebench and within 10% in Geekbench.

AMD has closed the gap on the 9900K more than I thought possible, and nowhere is that more clear than in game performance.

World’s best gaming processor?

Intel has declared its Core i9-9900K the best gaming processor in the world. Critics scoffed at the high price at launch, but Intel’s claim was undeniably true. Though most games are only made with four cores in mind, its powerful single-core performance made it the default choice for high-end gaming.

The Ryzen 9 3900X challenges that claim, and from my tests, it may have stolen the crown from the 9900K’s head.

When comparing processors for gaming, I’m not looking for a huge swing one way or the other. The majority of processing in modern 3D games happens in graphics cards. So, to avoid GPU bottlenecks, I stocked our test systems with the RTX 2080 Ti, the most powerful GPU can buy. Across the board, the Ryzen 9 3900X produces better framerates.

I started in 3DMark Time Spy, where the 3900X takes a small, 3% lead on the Core i9-9900K. It’s not substantial, but it’s not what I expected. That trend continued across the three games tested: Fortnite, Civilization VI, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Out of the six gameplay scenarios tested (1080p in medium and low graphics setting), the 3900X was ahead in all but one. On average, the 3900X was around 5% faster. That’s a huge win for AMD and the Zen 2 architecture.

Look out, Intel

Ryzen 2 and this first batch of new processors felt like a big moment when it was announced at Computex. Now that I have seen the numbers myself, I know it’s a big moment. The Ryzen 9 3900X not only emphasizes AMD’s strengths, it  challenges the areas Intel has always reigned.

But this isn’t a closed case. Intel is quick to note that it’s still by far the first choice of gamers. Just look at recent Steam surveys and seeing Intel’s commanding lead. That lead has only continued to rise despite the release of Ryzen. A $499 twelve-core processor that beats out Intel’s best probably won’t effect the majority of gamers out there, but the impact this will have on mind share is what counts. The rest will trickle down.

For now, if you want the absolute best, there’s a new king in town. Its name is the Ryzen 9 3900X.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
Up Next

AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT review
amd announces radeon rx 5700 navi gpu
Computing

AMD has a plan for ray tracing, but it's not ready yet

AMD might not do ray tracing just yet, but it will do and when it does, it could dominate the industry. With new-gen consoles set to support it and future AMD graphics cards, AMD's plans for ray tracing are just getting started.
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT review
Computing

AMD's RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT are competitive, but still playing catch-up

AMD has launched its new Navi graphics cards, the RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT. We've given the new cards a spin, putting them through the paces of our standard suite of tests and benchmarks. Are they a win for AMD?
Posted By Luke Larsen
Nvidia RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super review
Computing

Nvidia's RTX Super cards are still expensive, but they're totally worth it

Nvidia has launched its new RTX Super cards, set to preemptively upset AMD's Navi victory parade this week. We took the new RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super GPUs for a spin, seeing how they perform in benchmarks and games.
Posted By Luke Larsen
xbox one outsells playstation 4 black friday wii u trails far behind controllers
Gaming

How will Microsoft's Xbox Scarlett and Sony's PS5 stack up against each other?

We finally know that Microsoft and Sony's next-gen consoles are in the works. But when it comes to the Xbox Scarlett vs. PS5, which is shaping up to be the better choice? We compared the confirmed specs to find out.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amd announces radeon rx 5700 navi gpu
Computing

Could a few bucks off make AMD's new GPUs a better buy than Nvidia's best?

The upcoming RX 5700 graphics cards from AMD are just around the corner, and we have one more tidbit of news about them before the final benchmark results are in: They are getting a price cut to better compete with Nvidia Super.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best 4th of july sales 2019
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot deals

Whether you're looking for last-minute July 4 deals on mattresses, appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, or laptops, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it. Here are the 4th of July sales of 2019 that are still going strong.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

No, Apple isn’t moving toward a Mac App Store-only future. At least, not yet

Apple’s Mac App Store makes it a ton of money, and now rumors are swirling the company wants to turn it into a monopoly. Here’s why that’s a load of bologna.
Posted By Alex Blake
HP Spectre and Envy x360 deals
Deals

HP Spectre and Envy x360 laptops get big discounts this 4th of July weekend

There’s still time to jump on some last-minute July 4 deals before Prime Day. Two of our top picks, the HP Envy X360 and Spectre x360, are marked down well below $1,000 at the moment, but you'll need to act fast.
Posted By Lucas Coll
macbook pro 16 inch rumors news price release date 2
Computing

Apple isn't done with MacBook Pros for 2019. Here's what it could announce next

The MacBook Pro was updated earlier this year with new processors, but according to the latest rumors and reports, Apple may be planning to launch a couple of new MacBook Pros later this year.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Arif Bacchus
Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor review
Computing

Everything you need to know about VSync technology

VSync helps prevent problems between game FPS and monitor refresh rates. However, there are a lot of sync technologies available these days. Here's what is different about VSync, and if you need it for your gaming monitor.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Trusted Contacts
Web

Gmail tracks everything you purchase and you STILL can’t delete it or opt out

Google tracks the purchase history of its users through emailed receipts in their Gmail accounts, CNBC discovered in May. Over a month later, we found that even when emails are deleted, the information remains on the Purchases page.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review
Deals

Killer deals on Dell XPS and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptops continue this weekend

Dell and Lenovo have stepped up their game this summer with big discounts on ThinkPad X1 and XPS 13 through 4th of July weekend. If you're in the market for a new laptop for work or play, now is the time to buy.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Mozilla Firefox
Web

Firefox’s ad-free premium browser will cost $4.99 a month

Last month, Mozilla revealed that it would offer a paid version of its popular Firefox browser. Now a page on Mozilla's site confirms it will cost $4.99 per month for ad-free access to some as yet unnamed journalism websites.
Posted By Georgina Torbet