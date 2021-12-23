  1. Computing

We now know the specifications of the upcoming AMD workstation CPUs

Monica J. White
By

AMD will soon release several new powerful workstation processors, dubbed AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000, code name “Chagall.”

After recent rumors revealed that the CPUs will likely be released on March 8, 2022, further leaks now show in-depth specifications of the new Threadrippers, including five different variants.

An AMD Threadripper processor in a motherboard.

Igor’sLab published an internal list of the five upcoming AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 CPUs. All of these are Zen3 processors based on the sWRX8 socket, and the lineup includes models with 64, 32, 24, 16, and 12 cores.

According to the internal spec sheet shared by Igor’sLab, the CPUs should all offer 8-channel DDR4 memory support as well as 128 lanes support for Gen4 PCIe. These powerful chips consume a lot of power, as each has a TDP of 280W.

When it comes to the boost clocks on these CPUs, the 4.55GHz is the maximum. However, users will be able to adjust the power state to lower the TDP, and this will affect the maximum boost clock. While the base clock varies from model to model, they all cap out at 4.55GHz when it comes to the boost clock.

The best model from the new line of AMD workstation CPUs is called Threadripper Pro 5995WX. It comes with 64 cores and 128 threads as well as a 256MB L3 cache, which is the same as the previous 3995WX model. However, the new flagship CPU has higher clock speeds, offering a jump from 4.2GHz to 4.55GHz. There is a good chance that this will be one of the best processors on the market.

AMD Threadripper Pro 5000 spec sheet.
Image source: Igor’s Lab

Other variants include the 5975WX with 32 cores, followed by the 5965WX with 24 cores, the 5955WX with 16 cores, and lastly, the 5945WX rounds out the list with 12 cores. Only the top CPU has a 256MB L3 cache. The 32-core and 24-core Threadripper Pros will feature a 128MB cache, while the 16-core and 12-core options have just 64MB of cache.

Historically, AMD has had little competition in the workstation segment of the CPU market. However, with Intel also planning to release the new Sapphire Rapids HEDT family of processors early next year, things are bound to get interesting.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 series has long been awaited: The launch of the CPUs has been postponed several times. Now, it seems that AMD may unveil the processors during CES 2022 in January and prepare for the release on March 8, 2022. It’s going to be a big year for AMD, as we can also expect the launch of AMD Ryzen 6000 consumer processors sometime in 2022.

