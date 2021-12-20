According to a new leak, AMD will release the new Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 line of CPUs on March 8, 2022.

The source of the rumor states that five processors are on the horizon, all code-named “Chagal,”and they will feature up to 64 cores and 128 threads.

The new Threadripper Pro 5000 series may be the first based on AMD’s Zen 3 architecture. Videocardz reported on the leak, initially shared by Disclosuzen, and compiled a list of the rumored AMD Threadripper series CPUs.

The exact specifications of these new processors are unknown just yet, but the naming convention has been leaked, and we have a good idea about the number of cores we can expect to see. The list published by Videocardz includes the Threadripper (TR) Pro 5995WX, the TR Pro 5975WX, TR Pro 5965WX, TR Pro 5955WX, and TR Pro 5945WX. All of these names have already been leaked through benchmarks, so it’s likely that they will stay the same upon release.

Threadripper processors have always been known for their enormous amounts of cores, and the new AMD releases continue to follow that tradition. The Threadripper Pro 5995WX is the top-tier model with 64 cores and 128 threads. The following models have 32 cores and 64 threads, 24 cores and 48 threads, 16 cores and 32 threads, and 12 cores and 24 threads respectively.

When it comes to the clock speed on these new processors, we can only suspect that the TR Pro 5975WX may have a base clock of 3.6GHz — all the other frequencies are still unknown. Videocardz expects that the new CPUs will be extremely power-hungry, each with a TDP of at least 280 watts.

It’s worth noting that Threadripper CPUs stand in a league of their own, and are often used in workstations suited for extremely heavy workloads. We’re not sure whether AMD is planning to release any non-Pro series processors at this time. All the leaked parts belong to the Pro line.

AMD Threadripper 5000 processors have long been expected: They were initially supposed to debut over a year ago, but their launch was postponed several times. With Ryzen 6000 series CPUs coming next year, it’s interesting to see AMD continue to expand the 5000 line.

The rumored release date of these processors is March 8, 2022, but it’s likely that AMD will make the official announcement during CES 2022 in January. More details about the specifications of the AMD Threadripper Pro 5000 models should be revealed at that time.

