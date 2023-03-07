Here’s how you can get The Last of Us for free from AMD

AMD has just announced a particularly well-timed bundle. If you’re a fan of The Last of Us, be it the game or the show, you might find this deal worth picking up.

Starting today, you’ll be able to score a free copy of the upcoming The Last of Us Part I for PC if you buy an AMD GPU. The chipmaker is also throwing in a discount on one of its best graphics cards.

AMD couldn’t have picked a better time to come up with this particular game and GPU bundle. Until April 15, 2023, you can score a complimentary copy of The Last of Us Part I if you buy one of AMD’s latest GPUs. It doesn’t have to be the RX 7900 XTX or the RX 7900 XT, though, because the entire last-gen lineup also qualifies. That includes high-end options like the RX 6950 XT but also budget options, such as the RX 6500 XT or the RX 6600 XT.

With that said, if you choose to go for RDNA 3, AMD is also discounting the RX 7900 XT by $50 at select retailers, meaning it should now cost $850. It might take a while for these changes to come into effect, and some of AMD’s partners are still keeping the card pricey, but there are also models available for as low as $800 on right now.

The discounts can be seen on most models, and even those that were more expensive to start with are now at least $50 cheaper — although this doesn’t apply to every variant. On a fun note, this was discounted by a whopping three cents. We’re assuming that it’s still awaiting the $50 discount and might drop in price soon.

If you’re hoping to buy an AMD GPU with The Last of Us Part I, make sure to check with your retailer whether it’s participating in the promotion. You will need to receive a special code in order to redeem the game after the purchase.

It’s not a bad idea for AMD to lower the price of the RX 7900 XT. While the flagship RX 7900 XTX seems to be selling fairly well, the RX 7900 XT is often overshadowed by Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti. While both cards are questionably priced, some sources show that the RTX 4070 Ti is selling well in comparison.

The hype surrounding The Last of Us is currently reaching its peak thanks to the ongoing HBO show, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The game, initially released in 2013, recently made a successful comeback on the PlayStation 5, and the PC version is soon to follow. It’s going to be released on March 28 and priced at $60, so if you were thinking of buying a GPU anyway, you might as well try to take advantage of this bundle.

