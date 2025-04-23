AMD’s budget-friendly RX 9060 XT might be right around the corner

AMD took every ranking of the best graphics cards by storm when it released the RX 9070 XT, but many gamers are anxious for more budget-friendly options. Good news: The RX 9060 XT might not be far away now. On the other hand, another rumored GPU might be slipping through the cracks.

VideoCardz spotted some juicy scoop on Board Channels, a forum that often leaks news from AMD’s and Nvidia’s partners. Before we dive in, I have to remind you that the following is nothing but a rumor at this stage, so don’t get too attached to the date I’m about to share with you. With that said, I do believe that the RX 9060 XT can’t be too far off, so there’s still plenty to get hyped about.

Recommended Videos

The RX 9060 XT is now rumored to launch on May 18. There are a couple of things to consider here, though. First, does that mean the product announcement date or the actual shelf availability? Second, is May 18 really an accurate date, considering it falls on a Sunday? Most companies don’t announce new products on the weekends outside of big industry events, but Computex doesn’t start until May 20 (Tuesday), so that just doesn’t add up.

Even if the May 18 date doesn’t check out, an announcement in May feels like a safe bet. Whether it happens at Computex 2025 or outside of it is a different story. Board Channels reportedly also mention a June launch for the 9060 XT, so a mid-to-late May announcement fits that timeline nicely.

The RX 9060 XT is said to offer 2,048 stream processors and come with either 16GB or 8GB of memory across a 128-bit bus. Both AMD and Nvidia took the same approach to VRAM on their budget cards in the previous generation.

Aside from the RX 9060 XT, there’s also the RX 9070 GRE to think about. Rumored to come with 12GB of memory across a 192-bit interface, the card might initially launch in China, but if the last generation is anything to go by, it could see a worldwide release, too. However, Board Channels now claims that the GPU might be delayed; initially planned for a May 8 reveal, the GPU has now been postponed until the fourth quarter of 2025.

Although nothing is set in stone just yet, it seems we have some exciting GPUs on the horizon. Keep an eye out for official announcements from AMD — we’ll be sure to share them with you.