Computing

AOC makes curved gaming displays more affordable with G1 series

Chuong Nguyen
AOC is making it easier and affordable for gamers to switch to a curved display with its new G1 series. The G1 monitors come in a variety of sizes and resolutions, and even though the price starts at a low $230, there are still a number of features that gamers will appreciate, including fast 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a fast 1ms Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT).

“With a 144Hz frame rate, every frame is rendered sharply and in smooth succession, so users can line up their shots accurately and can appreciate high-speed races in all their glory,” AOC said of its G1 line in a statement.

The CQ32G1 is the flagship model of AOC’s debut G1 series, and it comes with a 32-inch QHD resolution panel. Because of the higher resolution screen, the CS32G1 will be sold at $399 when it becomes later this year. Users who don’t need QHD resolution and are happy with a FHD screen can opt for the C32G1, which shares the same 32-inch size as the flagship CQ32G1 but drops the price down to $299. A 24-inch C24G1 and 27-inch C27G1 round out the G1 series. The 24-inch panel retails for $229 while the 27-inch panel comes with a $279 price at Newegg. All models, except for the CQ32G1, support a full HD 1080p resolution panel. The monitors come with an 1800R screen curvature, with the exception of the 24-inch panel, which uses a 1500R curvature.

The monitors come with thin top and side bezels, making it easy for gamers to connect multiple displays together in a seamless multi-monitor gaming setup. “The frameless curved design results in thin bezels around the top and sides of the monitors for enhanced immersion,” AOC said. “Multiple monitor setups are ideal for an immersive widescreen experience, streaming on Twitch or watching a favorite stream while gaming.” The G1 series comes with flicker-free screen technology to help reduce eye strain and eye fatigue for long gaming sessions.

The G1 is the latest in a series of monitor announcements to occur within the last few weeks to target gamers. A number of manufacturers announced new gaming displays at Gamescom and IFA. If you have a little bit more budget to spend, we rounded up some of the best displays to come out of IFA.

