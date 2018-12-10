Digital Trends
Snatch Apple’s 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro for up to $1,200 off at B&H

Michael Archambault
By
1 of 4
Apple MacBook Pro 2017
Apple MacBook Pro 2017
Apple MacBook Pro 2017
Apple MacBook Pro 2017

For Apple fans searching out a great deal on a new 15-inch MacBook Pro, B&H is offering the ultimate bargain with up to $1,200 off on two top-of-the-line machines. You’ll need to want a maxed out configuration with the current listings presenting 3.1 GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core CPUs with 16GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon Pro 560 (4GB GGDR5) GPUs. Shoppers opting for the machine can select the space gray model for $3,000 (down from $4,200), accompanied by a 2TB SSD, or the silver model for $2,600 (down from $3,400), accompanied by a 1TB SSD.

While these sales are likely an opportunity for the massive online electronics retailer to clear out its stock of last generation 2017 Apple MacBook Pros, the specs on these machines are nothing to cough at, even when compared to their 2018 successors. A computer loaded out with a 3.1 GHz Core i7 Quad Core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon Pro 560 is perfect for getting work done in Final Cut X, Adobe Lightroom, and Photoshop, or a host of other resource-intensive applications.

Apple’s 2017 and 2018 MacBook Pros remain the same on the outside with a focus on internal upgrades for increased performance. The 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro offers up Intel’s latest six-core Coffee Lake CPUs, the capacity to hold up to 32GB of RAM, AMD’s Radeon Pro 560X GPU, and a massive 4TB of storage space. Additionally, the 2018 models feature Apple’s True Tone display for automatic white balance adjustment based on the ambient light around the machine and a new T2 coprocessor that allows users to access Siri hand-free.

However, similar to the 2018 model, the 2017 MacBook Pro contains the same stunning 2,880 x 1,800 IPS panel with wide color gamut and up to 500 nits of brightness, an intelligent hybrid graphics system for switching between the internal AMD and Intel GPUs for battery saving, four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, and a 720p front-facing webcam. As previously mentioned, both years are identical from an external perspective weighing in at only four pounds.

With Apple still offering certified refurbished models of the same machines at a much higher price, shoppers looking to pick up on a deal on the 2017 MacBook Pro will find it hard to beat B&H’s current offering.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

