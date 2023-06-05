Usually, we focus on monitor deals that are pretty cheap once you factor in the discount. This isn’t exactly the case with the Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR with Retina 6K display at Amazon right now. It’s usually priced at $5,999 but it’s currently down to $5,699 for a limited time. A $300 saving on a different monitor would be pretty great but with this one, you’re still saving just 5%. Worth it? Well, only you really know if you want to spend nearly $6,000 on a sweet-looking monitor. If you’re intrigued though, take a look below at what else we know about it.

Why you should buy the Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR with Retina 6K display

Apple Pro Display XDR technology has been a pretty big deal for the last few years. It’s much more expensive than your average monitor but it can sustain display brightness of up to 1,000 nits with this particular model having a peak of 1,600 nits. It also has an impressive contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. Crucially, with the Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR with Retina 6K display, you get an amazing Retina 6K resolution of 6016 x 3384 so there’s a ton of screen space here.

You gain superwide viewing angles too with P3 wide color gamut and 10-bit color depth ensuring the picture always looks phenomenal. A quick comparison between the Apple Studio Display and Pro Display XDR really highlights just how high-end it is. This particular model is even the highest-end from Apple thanks to its nano-texture coating.

Despite the price, unlike many of the best monitors, you’ll still need to add on speakers and a webcam. However, if you’re paying this kind of money for a display, you probably want high-end speakers and a webcam to go with it so for some people, it’ll actually be a boon to lack built-in extras. With a focus on fantastic image quality, the Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR with Retina 6K display certainly delivers there. It’s overkill for the vast majority of people but if you’re a creative type that needs the best for your design work, this could be it.

Still, at $5,699 instead of $5,999, the Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR with Retina 6K display remains very expensive. This is a true niche deal that’s only going to appeal to a handful of people who have plenty of cash to spare on a new high-end monitor. If that’s you, you’ll appreciate the $300 saving at Amazon.

