Apple’s WWDC is coming June 6, MacBook Air launch possible

Apple has just announced the dates for its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will run from Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10, 2022. The event will be almost entirely online, as has been the case in the last few years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

We say “almost” because it appears Apple will be hosting a small in-person event at Apple Park during WWDC week. According to the company’s press release, “Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together.” That marks the first time WWDC has had any sort of in-person element since 2019.

As the name suggests, WWDC is focused on Apple’s developer community. The week-long show features workshops for developers to learn about the latest updates to Apple’s operating systems and to get time with Apple engineers to help solve problems or discuss ideas.

Apple also takes the opportunity to introduce new products to the world, both software and hardware. That means we can expect a preview of upcoming operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS, as well as changes to smaller systems like WatchOS and tvOS.

It&#39;s one of my favorite times of the year! #WWDC22. Can’t wait for June 6th. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/98gag4zGeI

&mdash; Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) April 5, 2022

There is a chance we could also see new hardware products. For instance, there are plenty of MacBook Air rumors that allege a new version of the lightweight laptop could be released around the middle of the year, making WWDC a perfect time for Apple to show off the expected new design. There is also a small chance of seeing a larger iMac — perhaps even a resurrection of the iMac Pro — although the recent launches of the Mac Studio and Studio Display mean that it’s only a remote possibility.

As well as all the product announcements, Apple says it will host a Swift Student Challenge at WWDC for the third year running. This will task student developers with creating a Swift Playgrounds project “on a topic of their choice,” with entries being taken until Monday, April 25.

We’ll have all the latest information on what you can expect to see at WWDC 2022, from software updates to product launches, so be sure to check back for more news.

