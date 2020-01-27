The clean and classic design of the iconic iMac hasn’t changed much over the past few years, but there could be hope that Apple’s all-in-one computer could have a much different look in the years ahead. A recent patent suggests that the company could be playing with the idea of a modular iMac with a curved glass display.

First filed in July of 2018, and made public on January 23, the patent in question is for “Electronic Device with Glass Housing Member.” In its details, the patent explains how a display on an electronic device could have a “curved surface between the upper portion and the lower portion.” The patent also suggests that an input device on the could be “coupled to the glass housing member and configured to detect inputs at the input area.”

Although such a design would be challenging to accomplish, diagrams in this patent suggest that the iMac could go the way of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The curvature of the glass on the computer could be user-adjustable, and the glass display could also be folded down, to allow the user to more easily store the computer when it’s not in use.

Additionally, along with having a single, curved pane of glass, it would appear as though there is a slot in the bottom of the computer for a detachable keyboard (which looks similar to the one from a MacBook.) There also appears to be a “hub” in the back of the to support the curved glass of the computer, complete with ports, the CPU, and other connections. Another image also appears to suggest that there is room to perhaps to slot another device like a MacBook inside. A webcam is also seen embedded in the top of the display in other subsequent diagrams.

Of course, such a patent doesn’t always become a final product, but this does offer a hopeful but radical vision for a future iMac. Apple is fresh off the release of a newly redesigned Mac Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a refresh of the iconic iMac would be much appreciated, as it hasn’t changed much since 2012.

