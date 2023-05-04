 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple’s next MacBooks and iPads could be in serious trouble

Alex Blake
By

Hype has been growing for Apple’s upcoming M3 chips, which are expected to splash down in a slate of Macs and iPads later this year. Yet one leaker has come along to spoil the party and has claimed that we won’t see anything of the sort until 2024.

That idea comes from Twitter leaker Revegnus, who tweeted that there would be “No M3 Mac or iPad for this year.” That will be disappointing news to anyone looking forward to laying their hands on the latest and greatest Apple silicon chips in the coming months.

The MacBook Pro open on a wooden table.

According to Revegnus, the delay comes down to “yield issues with TSMC not being able to supply enough of the M3 to Apple,” which follows a similar report that claimed TSMC was “struggling to meet demand” for the chips. TSMC is the company that currently manufactures the bulk of Apple’s own chips, so any problems it has can directly impact Apple’s products.

Related

If the leak is accurate, it’s a particularly bitter pill to swallow since the M3 is widely anticipated to be a significant step up compared to the M2 chip found inside the likes of the current MacBook Air. That’s because it’s due to be made using a 3-nanometer process, which could bring notable speed and efficiency improvements versus the 5nm M2.

Related Videos

A counterintuitive leak

Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Can you trust this leak? Well, that much is unclear for now. The information has not come from a well-established source such as Ross Young or Mark Gurman, and Revegnus doesn’t have a huge back catalog of Apple leaks with which we can gauge their accuracy.

As well as that, the buzz surrounding the M3 has been generally positive in recent months. We’ve heard how Apple has apparently bought TSMC’s entire supply of first-generation 3nm chips, and that these chips are performing even better than predicted.

Aside from that, numerous outlets have pegged M3 Macs for later in 2023. For instance, 9to5Mac says its sources claim an M3 13-inch MacBook Pro could arrive at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, while DigiTimes believes an M3 MacBook Air is coming in the second half of the year.

Yet reliable leaker Mark Gurman doesn’t think we’ll get an M3 iPad Pro until 2024, so there could be some merit to the leak from Revegnus. However, Gurman also believes M3 Macs are likely to appear at this year’s WWDC event, so the two individuals are not entirely in alignment.

No doubt we’ll hear more about the M3 in the coming weeks — with WWDC just one month away, we’re sure more leaks will come spilling out before the big day arrives. If the chip is delayed, though, it could put a real dampener on what is being touted as a critical event for Apple.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
Hoping for an OLED MacBook Pro? We’ve got some bad news
An Apple MacBook Pro 14 sits open on a table.

If you’ve been waiting for Apple to launch an OLED MacBook Pro, there’s some bad news: it might not come out for another three years. That’s a serious wait considering many of Apple’s rivals have already brought out some of the best OLED laptops on the market.

The news comes from display industry tipster Ross Young, who is well-known for having a solid track record when it comes to Apple leaks. Young tweeted a link to a Reuters article outlining Samsung’s plans for an OLED fabrication plant, adding the comment: “This fab is for 14” and 16” OLED MacBook Pros from 2026.”

Read more
Apple could be working on a secret OLED MacBook Air
The screen of the MacBook Air M2.

Apple could be planning a new MacBook Air equipped with an OLED display, according to Korean tech website TheElec. Interestingly, there are suggestions that the MacBook Air could get this high-end tech before Apple’s flagship MacBook Pro models.

Right now, none of Apple’s MacBook laptops come with OLED panels, and instead use Liquid Retina displays based on LCD technology. That could all change if TheElec’s claims are accurate, however.

Read more
Apple could soon put an M3 chip in its worst laptop
Fortnite running on a Macbook M1.

Apple’s MacBook lineup is full of great laptops, but the 13-inch MacBook Pro really doesn’t feel like it belongs. Yet a new report claims Apple will update that device with an M3 chip later this year instead of simply killing it off.

The news comes from 9to5Mac, and the website says its sources have confirmed the 13-inch MacBook Pro is going to get a refresh with a new M3 chip, potentially at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Read more