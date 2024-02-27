 Skip to main content
The 15-inch MacBook Air is back at its cheapest-ever price

Aaron Mamiit
By
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD version of the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2, a 2023 update for the 2022 Apple MacBook Air M2 that featured a 13.6-inch display, is already available with a $300 discount from Best Buy. The device is back at its cheapest-ever price of $999, down the usual $1,299, so if you were waiting for this particular model to appear in our list of the best MacBook deals, this could be the best offer for it that you’ll see in a while.

Why you should buy the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2

If you think the 13.6-inch screen of the Apple MacBook Air M2 is too small, but you don’t need the extra performance (and cost!) of the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro, the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2, featuring a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits of brightness, is made for you. It’s 0.46 inches thick, making it the thinnest 15-inch laptop in the market, but it’s well-built so it doesn’t feel flimsy.

Apple’s M2 processor, combined with an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, gives the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 the power that it needs to complete demanding tasks, and it retains the efficiency that allows the laptop to go fanless, so it’s completely silent when it’s in use. The device also offers a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge, a 1080p FaceTime camera for video calls, and support for Wi-Fi 6 for fast internet connections.

The 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is on sale from Best Buy for just $999, which is the laptop’s lowest-ever price so far since it was released last year. You’re going to have to be quick if you want to pocket the savings of $300 on its sticker price of $1,299 though, as there’s no telling when the offer will expire. If you think the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 will suit your needs perfectly, then don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can.

