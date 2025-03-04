Apple might launch a new Mac Studio, but there’s a surprising twist

Apple may soon release a new Mac Studio along with the new MacBook Airs, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on X. This could set it apart from the Mac Pro, which is expected to skip M3 Ultra and jump straight to M4 Ultra.

Gurman stated, “It’s not an ‘Air’ — but the new Mac Studio, codenamed J575, appears to be imminent. It could be announced as early as this week along with the new MacBook Airs. There are signs these will come with an M4 Max but that its new Ultra chip will actually be an M3 Ultra.”

While the Mac Studio is expected to include the M4 Max, Gurman suggests its Ultra chip will actually be an M3 Ultra. The M1 Ultra was released in 2022, and the M2 Ultra in 2023, so an M3 Ultra version is expected to arrive soon. Why the difference in processors? Gurman explains this by saying, “With an M3 Ultra going into the Mac Studio, Apple could differentiate from the Mac Pro, which could then get the M4 Ultra. Right now, the Mac Studio and Mac Pro oddly both have the M2 Ultra and same overall performance.”

The anticipation grows for the upcoming release of the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro, which currently both use the M2 Ultra chip. Even if the Mac Studio got the M3 Ultra, it would still mean improved performance, but the latest model sounds more appealing. There is no official information on how many cores the M3 Ultra chip will have, but it will likely exceed the M2 Ultra’s 24-core CPU (16 performance, eight efficiency).