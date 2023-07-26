 Skip to main content
Apple may be working on a crazy modular MacBook with 3 screens

The Framework laptop has shown that modular laptops can offer something really compelling to customers, and it seems that Apple might have taken notice. That’s because a newly granted patent (number 11709527) suggests the Cupertino company is considering a modular MacBook that could let you come up with all kinds of crazy combinations of screen, keyboard and more.

For example, some of the illustrations in Apple’s patent document show a device with two displays, with the MacBook keyboard replaced entirely by a second screen. This display could be used as an Apple Pencil input area or as a virtual keyboard, something we know Apple is already working on.

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Two screens not enough? Apple’s patent also shows an idea where a future MacBook could come with three displays. There would be the standard upright panel for displaying content, then two smaller ones below (in the place where the keyboard would normally sit). The topmost of these displays could show content such as emails or a web page, Apple says, while the lower one could comprise a virtual keyboard.

But perhaps the strangest concept listed in Apple’s patent shows an arrangement that could appeal to musically minded MacBook fans. This idea shows that instead of a physical keyboard, a modular MacBook could be connected to a record player or a turntable. Yes, you could work the decks right on your MacBook, with a display hooked up to the base of the turntable so you can presumably monitor your audio output in real time.

Apple has plenty of other ideas in its patent, including joining two screens together and sitting them upright like a book, then using a wireless keyboard to type on the device.

Will Apple ever make a modular laptop?

1 of 3
apple modular macbook patent 3
An Apple patent shows a modular MacBook laptop with three displays.
An Apple patent shows a modular MacBook laptop with three displays and a keyboard, all disconnected.

Apple says the elements in its modular MacBook designs could be connected together using magnets. The company has already implemented magnetic connectors in the past, such as the Smart Connector on the iPad Pro or the MacBook’s MagSafe cable, but this new idea would probably need a stronger connection to hold all the pieces reliably in place.

It’s an interesting patent considering how conservative Apple often is with its device designs. While other companies might put out modular laptops or other experimental products, Apple often sits back and waits until it is confident it can take the lead once the market is a bit more settled.

This patent, though, shows that the company is willing to push the boundaries of conventional laptop designs — or is at least toying with the idea. Whether we’ll actually ever see it come to fruition, however, is another matter.

MacBook Air 15-inch vs. MacBook Air 13-inch: which to buy
The lid of Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air seem from above.

For the first time in a long time, there are now two size options for the MacBook Air. The difference in size between the 15-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Air is dramatic, though you'll find that these are otherwise very similar laptops.

So, which is better -- or more importantly, which is right for you? We've reviewed both devices in-depth, so here's everything you need to know about deciding between these two laptops.
Specs

Read more
Intel chips held back the 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple says
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk.

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air is a surprisingly good laptop, and its positive reception might make you wonder why Apple didn’t launch it sooner. Well, we just got the answer from Apple itself, and it turns out the fault apparently lies with Intel.

That interesting tidbit was revealed by Laura Metz, Director of Product Marketing at Apple, and Thomas Tan from Apple’s enterprise product marketing team. Speaking to Inc, the pair explained that Apple silicon was the driving force in creating the 15-inch MacBook Air.

Read more
iMac 27-inch: Everything we know about Apple’s larger, more powerful iMac
Apple iMac Pro News

When Apple killed off the iMac Pro and then completely removed the 27-inch iMac from its online store, we thought that was the end of the road for the larger all-in-one computer. Right now, Apple only sells one size of iMac: the smaller 24-inch version. But what about that gaping hole in the iMac lineup previously occupied by the 27-inch model?

It could be that Apple decides to leave this device dead and buried and instead hopes that the Mac Studio and Studio Display scratch that itch -- that's certainly what sources at 9to5Mac have contended. But there are tantalizing clues that Apple is considering offering a larger iMac with a greater level of performance than the 24-inch iMac. Regardless of whether this is branded an iMac Pro or an iMac, here's everything we know about the next high-end all-in-one from Apple.
Price and release date

Read more