Digital Trends
Computing

Evidence mounts that Apple will kill the MacBook’s butterfly switch

Alex Blake
By
Apple MacBook 13-inch Touch Pad
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

It’s no secret that Apple’s butterfly keyboards are something of a problem for its MacBook Pro laptops. They’ve been subject to three revisions, untold numbers of complaints and even an apology from Apple since making their debut in 2016, and rumors have been increasing that Apple is ready to throw in the towel.

That idea has gained more traction with the news that Apple has recently taken out two keyboard patents, including one on a new scissor-switch mechanism that could make it into future keyboards.

The first patent, for “Keycaps Having Reduced Thickness,” was filed by Apple on February 22. The second, for a “Low-Travel Illuminated Key Mechanism,” was filed on March 14. Both were published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday, July 11.

The former features a scissor-key mechanism, something Apple has tried to abandon in favor of its own butterfly switch. The patent explains that keys may be tapped “several hundred thousand times, if not millions of times, over the life of a device,” and that it is often difficult to pair a “pleasing exterior appearance of an electronic device” with “the market demand for advanced functionality, improved durability, and reduced thickness and weight.”

With that in mind, Apple’s patent describes several ways of creating a durable keycap that comprises various layers, including a glass surface and light-emitting substances. In this case, Apple explains that the “glass” element could also be made of sapphire, ceramic or another scratch-resistant surface.

The second patent appears to describe refinements to Apple’s butterfly mechanism — the same switch used in the company’s failure-prone MacBook keyboards.

That Apple is reconsidering the scissor switch is an interesting thing to note, given its previous assertions that the butterfly switch provides “four times more key stability than a traditional scissor mechanism.” But it’s also not surprising, given the many, many times Apple has tried and failed to correct the problems plaguing the design.

Still, if the second patent is anything to go by, the company is not ready to completely abandon the butterfly switch and is still willing to consider ways it can be improved. Given how much time, effort and money Apple is likely to have poured into the butterfly switch project, that is perhaps not too surprising.

Whether or not these patents ever make it into future Apple products like the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro is anyone’s guess — the company often patents ideas that never see the light of day — but they provide a useful insight into Apple’s thinking. If we learn any more about them we’ll keep you updated.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019
Apple faceID announcement for the iPhone X
Computing

Alright, Apple. It’s time to bring Face ID to the Mac

Apple has long touted its devices as being among the safest and most secure on the market, yet the Mac still relies on Touch ID -- if it even has that. Come on Apple: Where's Face ID for the Mac?
Posted By Alex Blake
the best dell laptops xps 15 lid2 800x533 c 02
Deals

Dell cuts prices on XPS 15 laptops ahead of Amazon Prime Day deals

Looking for a high-end performance laptop? Dell is having a great sale on the XPS 15. It’s a great laptop for those who are looking for fast and smooth performance when it comes to work, play, and everything in between.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
marriott android app credit card info open
Computing

Marriott faces $123M fine for huge data breach that targeted millions of guests

Hotel giant Marriott is facing a $123 million fine for a data breach that affected 339 million of its Starwood customers. The penalty comes just a day after British Airways was hit with an even bigger fine for a similar transgression.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
AMD Radeon RX 590
Deals

Amazon has a killer deal on the AMD Radeon RX 590 GPU ahead of Prime Day

If you’re setting up a gaming PC and are on the hunt for a GPU (arguably the most important part of a gaming rig), then now’s your chance to score the AMD Radeon RX 590 graphics card and save some money -- without crippling your build.
Posted By Lucas Coll
macbook pro 16 inch rumors news price release date 2
Computing

Apple isn't done with MacBook Pros for 2019. Here's what's coming next

The MacBook Pro was updated earlier this year with new processors, but according to the latest rumors and reports, Apple may be planning to launch a couple of new MacBook Pros later this year.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Arif Bacchus
snapchat geomojis bitmoji app featured
Mobile

Bitmoji lets you create personalized emojis to spice up your online chats

Looking for more interesting ways to use emoji when chatting? Bitmoji are personalized emoji that you design to look just like you -- and then create a whole keyboard of stickers that you can use with them. Here's what you should know.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Lenovo IdeaPad S940 review
Product Review

The Lenovo IdeaPad S940 has its flaws, but the presentation won us over

The Lenovo IdeaPad S940 is a well-built laptop that leverages its tiny bezels to good effect. It’s small, thin, and has a great display, with a cost in performance and battery life.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Air, Pro, or just a MacBook? Here's our guide to finding the right Apple laptop

Apple's lineup of MacBooks has started to swell, leaving fans a bit confused about which laptop they should buy. Depending on what you're looking for, we'll point you in the right direction.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Beats Studio3 wireless headphones
Deals

Apple’s Back to School Beats headphones promo returns, now includes Studio 3

Apple's annual Back to School Beats promotion is back, allowing you to pick up a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of any iPad Air, iPad Pro, or Mac. You can also save up to $200 on hardware thanks to Apple's education…
Posted By Ed Oswald
razer ornate chroma keyboard amazon dal ornata mecha membrane gaming 2
Computing

From Cherry MX to Razer Green, here's what to know about keyboard switches

Mechanical keyboards are some of the best keyboards for gaming and typing, but how do you pick which one? Switch choice is a major part of that decision, so getting your head around switch types, is an important step to take.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Prime Day Deals 2019
Deals

Best Prime Day deals: Echo, Xbox, and Apple Watch discounts are already here

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best cheap Chromebook deals Samsung Chromebook Pro
Deals

Amazon drops prices on these three Samsung Chromebooks ahead of Prime Day 2019

Chromebooks have remarkably long battery life and are low-cost alternatives to other laptops. Amazon is offering the Samsung Chromebook Pro, the Samsung Chromebook 2, and the Samsung Chromebook 3 at discounted prices.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Is the MacBook Air or the MacBook Pro the best Mac for you? We break it down

Though they both share Retina displays and similar keyboards, there are still some spec differences and other changes that differentiate the 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus, Alex Blake
microsoft surface pro 6 review 3
Computing

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 gets $174 discount in advance of Amazon Prime Day

Now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablet can be yours for just $725. Your Prime Day wish list is long enough already, so secure these savings, and leave yourself one less thing to shop for come July 15.
Posted By William Hank