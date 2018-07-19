Digital Trends
Computing

The launch of the new MacBook Pro has been a complete disaster

Luke Larsen
By

Updating laptops to the newest generation of Intel processors shouldn’t be this difficult. Every year Dell, HP, and Asus handle it as a simple way to keep computers up-to-date without having to do a complete redesign every year.

Easy, right? Yet Apple has managed to completely fumble it.

No entry level update

We knew there was something fishy about this year’s MacBook Pro when we first saw the listing. While the $1,800+ models have refreshed 8th-gen CPUs, the lower-end models were conveniently left off the update. These cheaper models, ranging from $1,300 to $1,600, are stuck with the same 7th-gen Intel processors introduced over a year and half ago.

With word that Intel is about to drop 9th-gen processors next month, you can see where this is all going. The most affordable models will soon be two generations behind. It’s the MacBook Air’s problem all over again.

The most expensive models have problems

MacBook Pro 15
Malarie Gokey/Digital Trends

Despite the lack of updated entry-level options, we were happy to see Apple bring Intel’s Core i9 to the higher-end 15-inch MacBook Pros. We’ve tested these chips on other laptops and witnessed the processing power firsthand.

But even here, Apple took the easy route here and hoped nobody would notice.

Within days of the first fans ordering their new MacBook Pros, reports were posted about the throttling issue with these Core i9 chips. Because the new MacBook Pros use the same chassis as before, these high-powered Core i9 chips are severely throttled, to the point where they perform worse in intensive loads than the cheaper Core i7 model. 

If you want, you can manually control the fan speed to gain some of that performance back, but since when does Apple release products that aren’t optimized? The days of “it just works” seem long gone.

The keyboard continues to haunt Apple

apple macbook pro keyboard fix keyswitch cocoon
iFixIt

The admission that Apple severely messed up on the MacBook Pro keyboard has been slow and painful. It came to a head when the company finally announced it would provide free repairs and replacement for sticky keys in May.

In the 2018, Apple has included what it calls a “third-generation butterfly mechanism.” When first announced, we assumed Apple had fixed the problem plaguing the previous generation of keyboards, but instead, Apple was silent on the issue. The initial response from Apple was that it hadn’t made engineering tweaks to address the sticky key issue, while also not covering it under the new repair program.

It was only until iFixit revealed the silicon pad installed under each key that Apple finally reversed its previous statement and admit its new keyboard had anti-debris protection. Apple played coy to downplay the problem rather than reassure buyers that these new MacBook Pros fixed it.

All of this is strange to see happen at a company like Apple. Clarity in branding is the exact thing that allowed it to rise to such great heights in the glory days. Those days seem to be waning. Apple’s recent  missteps in messaging, product differentiation, and reliability appear to be the new normal.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best web browsers
trend micro crysis ransomware windows remote desktop hacker in front of computer hacking hack hacked
Computing

Millions of health records may be at stake in ransomware attack

LabCorps revealed that it was a victim of a data breach, and the FBI confirmed it was notified of a ransomware attack. With millions of health records at stake, it's still unclear what information, if any, the attackers accessed.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how to install windows 10 fonts
Computing

Installing fonts in Windows 10 is quick and easy -- just follow these steps

Want to know how to install fonts in Windows 10? Here's our guide on two easy ways to get the job done, no matter how many you want to add to your existing catalog, plus instructions for deleting fonts in the process.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
congressman wants cryptocurrency banned in america brad sherman
Computing

Congressman says we should be banned from mining, using cryptocurrency

Congressman Brad Sherman believes the government should prohibit U.S. citizens from mining and using cryptocurrency. As a medium of exchange, cryptocurrencies facilitate narcotics trafficking, terrorism, and tax evasion.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Apple MacBook Pro OLED with Touch Bar
Computing

Apple quietly confirms 2018 MacBook Pro keyboard ships with anti-debris design

Apple appears to have a permanent fix in place to address the MacBook Pro's sticky key problem when it announced the 2018 refresh. But the fix won't be coming to the company's older notebooks, leaving existing owners out in the cold.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
google surveillance report first half 2016 googlehq feat
Mobile

Fuchsia could eventually replace Android, but it's years away from doing so

Details have emerged about a new operating system Google's developers are working on dubbed Fuchsia OS. Here's everything we know about Google's mysterious new operating system so far.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Computing

Lost your router? Here's how to find its IP address to help track it down

Changing the login information for your router isn't always easy, that's why so many have that little card on the back. But in order to use it, you need to know where to go. Here's how to find the IP address of your router.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-hero1
Computing

Lost without Print Screen? Here's a few ways to take a screenshot on your Mac

Whether you prefer to use keyboard shortcuts or applications such as Grab and Preview, this guide will teach you how to take a screenshot on a Mac. Once you know how, you'll be able to capture images within seconds.
Posted By Jon Martindale