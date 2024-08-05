A ‘dramatic’ Mac redesign may launch later this year

Would it be a surprise if you found out that Apple is planning to release new Macs later this year? Probably not, as we tend to get at least a handful of new Mac models most years. But what is more unexpected is the recently proposed idea that at least one “dramatic” redesign is on the way — and we might already have an inkling of which Macs will get this special treatment.

This idea comes from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Writing in the paid-for section of his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple will bring out a range of new Macs in 2024 and 2025, giving almost the entire range a welcome refresh. This year we’ll see new versions of the MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac mini, Gurman says. Following that, the MacBook Air, Mac Studio and Mac Pro will be updated in 2025. Interestingly, that directly contradicts the recently floated possibility that the M4 MacBook Pro might have been pushed back to next year.

Regardless, it looks like most of these updates will be relatively minor, with the M4 chip being the main focus in each case. That’s not nothing — we know from the latest iPad Pro that the M4 chip offers a meaningful performance uptick — but few people would argue that changing the chip and not much else qualifies as a major upgrade to these devices.

And that’s where the redesign comes in. In a fascinating tidbit, Gurman states that “though the M4 overhaul will mostly focus on making the computers more powerful, there’s at least one Mac model that will get more dramatic changes.”

While there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding this announcement, it’s a sign that we could see much more interesting changes than just new chips coming to the next batch of Macs that Apple has planned. But there are many questions that remain unanswered for now.

Making the case for the Mac Pro

Gurman’s assertion leaves a lot unsaid. For instance, we don’t know what exactly the idea of “dramatic changes” entails, nor how many Macs might be affected (other than that we can expect “at least one” device to be updated). Yet, despite the uncertainty, we can make some educated guesses.

Since the first Apple silicon Macs launched in 2020, only the Mac mini and Mac Pro have gone without significant redesigns. The MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac, on the other hand, have all come out with new designs since Mac-based Apple silicon chips appeared on the scene. The Mac Studio is a relatively new device that only launched after Apple silicon, so we can rule it out.

Both the Mac mini and Mac Pro would make good candidates for a fresh design. Despite being updated in 2023, this Mac Pro uses the same design as its 2019 predecessor that came with Intel chips.

In 2019, the large chassis made sense as it allowed for better cooling. Now, though, the Mac Pro is much more efficient thanks to Apple silicon, so much of that space for cooling is redundant. Apple silicon also allows for far fewer user upgrades, which goes against the Mac Pro’s modular design.

This all suggests that the Mac Pro could be a good candidate for a redesign, perhaps in a more compact shape considering the reduced need for cooling and modularity. If that happens, though, Apple will have to be careful not to bring the Mac Pro too close to the Mac Studio — something that might have influenced Apple’s decision to keep the Mac Pro’s 2019 chassis in its 2023 model.

The Mac mini is a possibility

What about the Mac mini? There has been plenty of talk of a redesigned model in the past — rumors that never actually came to fruition. For example, in 2021, leaker Jon Prosser claimed that Apple was working on a slimmer Mac mini with a plexiglass-like top surface. Yet, when Apple updated the Mac mini in 2023, it retained the same familiar design that we’ve seen for years.

Could this be an opportunity for Apple to shake things up with its smallest desktop Mac? Given how efficient Apple silicon chips are, there would probably be room for Apple to cut down the Mac mini’s bulk without impacting its performance.

But does a thinner design qualify as a “dramatic” change? I’d argue the Mac Pro is a more likely recipient of this kind of major overhaul, given how mismatched its current design and chip are. Remaking the Mac Pro to make it a more appropriate fit for its chip while still keeping it distinct enough from the Mac Studio could be a huge challenge for Apple — and one that would surely capture attention if Apple can pull it off.

Either way, we’ll get a good idea of what to expect later this year. The 2024 Macs are likely to launch in the fall, perhaps around October. If none of the new products feature a dramatic new look, it will strengthen the case for the Mac Pro getting this kind of overhaul in the new year. Keep your eyes peeled.