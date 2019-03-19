Digital Trends
Computing

Apple iMac gets more powerful with new Intel CPUs, Radeon Pro graphics

Arif Bacchus
By
apple refreshes imacs new graphics intel processors imac gets 2x more performance father and child on 03192019

Apple on Tuesday, March 19 refreshed its iMac lineup with new models featuring slightly more powerful Intel processors and new AMD graphics cards. Though the new iMacs keep the same design, a refreshed 21.5-inch 4K model now features eighth-generation Intel CPUs in either the quad-core or six-core configuration. The new 27-inch 5K models, meanwhile, come with options for Intel’s six-core or eight core ninth-generation processors.

According to Apple, the switch to eighth-generation processors on the 21.5-inch 4K iMac can deliver up to a 60-percent performance increase over the last-generation model. As for the 27-inch 5K version, the new ninth-generation Intel processor can deliver up to “2.4 times faster performance.” Additionally, with the updated AMD Radeon Pro Vega graphics, Apple promises an 80-percent graphical performance increase on the 21.5-inch 4K iMac and a 50-percent graphical performance jump on the 27-inch 5K iMac.

Pricing on the base 21.5-inch iMac with a 4K display starts at $1,300. It comes configured with the quad-core Intel Core i3 processor clocked at 2.3 GHz, 8GB RAM, Radeon Pro 555X graphics with 2GB of video memory, and a 1TB hard drive. An upgrade to a model with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor clocked at 3.6 GHz, 32GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics is also available for an extra $200 — bringing the final price to $1,500.

The bigger 27-inch model with a 5K display starts at $1,800. It comes with options for the six-core Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 3.0 GHz, Radeon Pro 570X with 4GB of video memory, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB fusion drive. To get the ninth-generation six-core Intel Core processors, an upgrade to a $2,300 is required. This version comes with 8GB RAM, a 2TB Fusion drive, and Radeon Pro 580X graphics with 8GB of video memory.

“Customers are going to love the huge boost in iMac performance. With up to 8-core processors and powerful Vega graphics, the iMac lineup is stronger than ever. With its stunning Retina display, amazing design, twice the performance, and MacOS Mojave that our customers love, iMac is by far the best desktop in the world,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac Product Marketing.

Today’s refresh comes two years since Apple last updated the standard iMac models. The last refresh happened during WWDC in 2017. These still are available through the Apple Store and come with Intel’s slower dual-core seventh-generation processors.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to send a text message from a computer
Up Next

Under Armour HOVR is more than a running shoe, it's a fitness tracker
unevn one portable gaming desk
Computing

The Unevn One is a portable desk that brings PC gaming on the road

Bringing a gaming PC outside your usual setup can be a challenge, but the Unevn One is the first all-in-one, portable gaming desk complete with a computer chassis and integrated monitor mount.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
nvidia jetsen nano ai to the masses jetson
Computing

At $99, Nvidia’s Jetson Nano minicomputer seeks to bring robotics to the masses

Nvidia announced a new A.I. computer, the Jetson Nano. This computer comes with an 128-core GPU that Nvidia claims can handle pretty much any A.I. framework you could imagine. At $99, it's an affordable way for A.I. newbies to get involved.
Posted By Luke Larsen
watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to
Computing

Nvidia’s A.I. Playground lets you edit photos, experience deep learning research

Nvidia is making it easier to access information on deep learning research. It has launched an online space with three demos for image editing, styling, as well as photorealistic image synthesis. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
headphone buying guide earbuds apple airpods
Home Theater

Apple's Airpods 2 could be released as early as this week

Apple may release new AirPods in the first half of 2019. A wireless charging case, health sensors, water resistance, and better Siri integration are some of the improvements rumored to be part of the new package.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
black shark 2 gaming phone news
Mobile

The Black Shark 2’s Ludicrous Mode promises the smoothest mobile gaming

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark has a follow-up to last year's Black Shark gaming phone, complete with high specs and a low price. Here's everything we know about the Black Shark 2 gaming phone.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Nvidia T4 Enterprise Server Wall
Computing

Amazon and Nvidia bring artificial intelligence to the cloud with T4 GPUs

Nvidia announced the availability of new mainstream servers optimized to run the company's latest T4 GPUs with Turning architecture. Amazon jumped on board immediately, announcing that new AWS EC2 G4 instances will offer the technology.
Posted By Michael Archambault
british airways new club suite for business class comes with a door 4
Business

British Airways’ new Club Suite for business class comes with a door

British Airways is going after a bigger slice of the business class market with the imminent launch of the Club Suite. The plush seating option offers a more private space as well as an easier route to the bathroom.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Sony Aibo Robot Dog
Smart Home

Sony’s Aibo robot dog can now patrol your home for persons of interest

Sony released the all-new Aibo in the U.S. around nine months ago, and since then the robot dog has (hopefully) been melting owners' hearts with its cute looks and clever tricks. Now it has a new one up its sleeve.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Apple TV OLED rumors
Movies & TV

Netflix confirms it won’t be a part of Apple’s new video-streaming service

Netflix has confirmed that subscribers to Apple's new video streaming service won't have the option to view Netflix content on it. Apple is set to unveil its new TV service next week.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

Google's midrange Pixels might be called the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are considered to be two of the best Android smartphones, but it looks like Google could be prepping a midrange line. Say hello to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router
Computing

Netgear’s new Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 router brings Wi-Fi 6 speeds to the masses

Available in May for $600, the Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 router allows for maximum Wi-Fi performance on smart home devices and offers everything needed for gaming, streaming, and other high-bandwidth applications. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
qualcomm qcs400 smart speaker chip news
Home Theater

Smart speakers are about to get an IQ bump thanks to new Qualcomm chips

Qualcomm announced a new chipset that is designed to make the next generation of smart speakers sound, listen, and connect better than ever before, and it could soon be in your living room.
Posted By Parker Hall
how to backup an iPhone without iTunes
Social Media

New Zealand attack shows that as A.I. filters get smarter, so do violators

The shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand were livestreamed to social media, and while stats show networks are improving at removing offending videos, as the system improves, so do the violators' workarounds.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080Ti AMP
Computing

Old Nvidia graphics cards to get ray tracing support in upcoming driver

Nvidia's RTX ray tracing technology will no longer be limited to RTX graphics cards. An upcoming driver update will add support for low-end ray tracing to GTX 10-series and 16-series graphics cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale