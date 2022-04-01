Apple already selling refurbished MacBook Pros for $350 off

If you have been holding out for a good deal on the latest MacBook Pros, now might be your best chance. Apple is now selling refurbished M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook models on its Certified Refurbished store, as reported by MacRumors.

The official Apple store is still the best place to get refurbished Apple products. Currently, you can get 10% off on a number of MacBook Pro models, a savings of $200 to $350. That isn’t a ton of savings (especially compared to third-party resellers), but it also comes paired with Apple’s one-year warranty.

However, there is more to Apple’s refurbished programs than just the savings. Apple’s refurbished MacBooks come with any manuals, cables, and charging bricks that originally came with the device. That’s not always a guarantee when you’re buying other refurbished products. Apple also claims to tess all of the products to make sure everything is working properly.

Apple’s refurbished products also qualify for Apple Care+. So if you’re worried about a previously defective device having issues in the future, Apple Care+ guarantees it will get the same treatment as any other Apple device.

Currently, the site has several options for refurbished M1 Pro and M1 Max models. The entry-level 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook comes in at $1,800, which saves you $200 right off the bat. That model also has 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD.

On the highest end, you can get a 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro for $3,150, a savings of $350 off the MSRP. That model comes equipped with 32GB of unified memory and 1TB SSD.

In our review of the MacBook Pro, we praised the computer’s incredible performance and beautiful display. Those and many other reasons earned it our Editor’s Choice award. The only real complaint we had was with the distracting notch. However, that didn’t change the fact that it’s the best MacBook Apple has made in years.

The Certified Refurbished store does have limited quantities, so these models will probably sell quickly.

