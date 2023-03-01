 Skip to main content
Apple confirms a new Mac Pro is coming — but when will it launch?

Alex Blake
By

It’s been a long wait for Apple to launch a new Mac Pro powered by an Apple silicon chip, but Apple is still committed to making it a reality. That’s according to a senior Apple executive, who confirmed the news in an interview with India Today.

The statement from Bob Borchers, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, is the first time Apple has given any official word on the upcoming Mac Pro since the company’s hardware exec John Ternus said in March 2022 that it was “for another day”.

Tim Cook presenting the Mac Pro on stage at WWDC in 2019.

When asked about the Mac’s incomplete transition to Apple silicon chips, Borchers explained that “We have a clear goal to transition fully to Apple silicon. We believe strongly that Apple silicon can power and transform experiences from the MacBook Air to all the way up to the Mac Studio.

“We’ve been very clear from the beginning that our goal is to take our entire product line to Apple silicon,” he continued. “And that’s something we intend to do.”

Although Borchers does not mention the Mac Pro by name, reading between the lines, his statement hints at Apple’s powerful computer. Borchers spoke of the “entire product line” getting Apple silicon chips, and since the Mac Pro is the only Apple computer yet to make that transition, the statement seems to point to the company’s commitment to its beefiest desktop computer.

Apple Watch battery life

Apple Watch Series 8 showing how much battery is remaining.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Elsewhere in the interview, Borchers discussed Apple’s advantage in making its own processors rather than producing chips for other companies. “One of the core advantages we have in developing Apple silicon is that we’re not thinking about anybody but our customers,” he said.

“And we don’t have to think about who else we’re going to sell that chip to. So we don’t dedicate silicon real estate to things that we might not need to use. Instead, we make our decisions based on what we can meaningfully deliver to a customer.”

Borchers was also asked about the battery life of the Apple Watch. He pointed to newer Watches’ fast charging capabilities, but also explained that Apple is thinking hard about how it can balance new and existing features with optimal battery performance and longevity.

While we’re unlikely to see a new Apple Watch any time soon, the Mac Pro is expected to step into the limelight in the coming months. Right now, it’s rumored for either a special spring event or Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. That means we could have only a few weeks to wait before it sees the light of day.

