Apple to unveil new MacBook Pros tomorrow, reports claim

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple looks set to unveil new MacBook Pro models on Tuesday, January 17.

Multiple reports point to the tech giant making an announcement, with Bloomberg’s usually reliable Mark Gurman suggesting the M2 chip will finally be coming to Apple’s 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

Gurman first reported in October that Apple was preparing new MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, though at that time the release date wasn’t known. Apple launched the M2 chip in June 2022 and the 13-inch model is currently the only MacBook Pro laptop that has it. The only other Apple laptop with the M2 chip is the 2022 MacBook Air.

Related

Gurman said that Apple will hold press briefings “later this week,” adding that embargoes will lift on Monday, January 23, allowing reviewers to share their first thoughts on the new products.

Citing different sources, other media outlets — Mac Rumors and 9to5Mac among them — have also reported Apple’s plan to make an announcement on Tuesday, via the Newsroom section on its website. If it happens, we suggest checking Apple’s YouTube channel, too, where it may drop new videos highlighting its latest MacBook Pro models.

Along with a more powerful chipset, the new MacBook Pros may be the first in the line to feature Wi-Fi 6E, which, if you have a compatible router, will result in better Wi-Fi performance.

To be clear, tomorrow’s reported unveiling won’t involve the touchscreen MacBooks that Apple is rumored to be working on. In fact, the physical design of the new MacBook Pros will likely be the same as their predecessors.

A report just a few days ago suggested Apple might unveil the new M2 models at its Worldwide Developers Conference event in June, but today’s development suggests something will happen tomorrow. If it does, we’ll be sure to share the news on Digital Trends.

If the announcement does take place this week, it will mark Apple’s first product release of 2023.

