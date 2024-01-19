 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The most expensive Apple Vision Pro costs $4,547

Alex Blake
By
Apple Vision Pro being worn by a person while using a keyboard.
Apple

We’ve long known Apple’s Vision Pro headset was going to be an expensive device, and now that pre-orders have opened on Apple’s website, we’ve got a taste for how truly costly the product is. We took a quick look, and if you max out every option, you can spend as much as $4,547 for a single Vision Pro — and that’s before adding any accessories.

One of the ways you get to that price is by equipping the Vision Pro with 1TB of storage. There are two other storage options: a 256GB version that costs $3,499 and a 512GB option priced at $3,699.

Recommended Videos

Then you get to the Vision Pro’s lenses. Standard non-prescription “reader” lenses are an extra $99, while prescription inserts are $149. After that, you can add two years of AppleCare+ for an extra $499. If you include all of the most expensive options listed above, you can end up spending $4,547 (or $4,048 without AppleCare+).

Related

Then there are the accessories. Apple is offering a hard travel case for $199, an extra Vision Pro battery for $199, a Belkin battery holder for $50, and a lot more.

All in all, $4,547 is a huge amount to spend on a single headset, and with a price like that, Apple is unlikely to sell huge numbers of the Vision Pro. Still, just 15 minutes after the device launched, delivery times for the 1TB model had already slipped from their original February 2 date to February 3 for in-store pickup and February 6 for delivery, indicating a high level of demand.

Expensive or overpriced?

An Apple employee shows a person how to use a Vision Pro headset at an Apple Store.
Apple

Many people will say Apple’s headset is way too overpriced compared to the rest of the best VR headsets. But while it’s undoubtedly expensive — especially when you pick all the top-end options — Apple will tell you that the cost reflects the quality.

As we discovered when we went to CES 2024, there’s nothing else close to the Vision Pro, either available right now or coming soon. It’s packed with a powerful chip, high-resolution lenses, and a ton of sensors. It’s no surprise that a headset that costs a few hundred dollars can’t compete with the Vision Pro.

That’s all well and good, but Apple might still struggle to sell a lot of Vision Pro units when it costs as much as it does. While the company is rumored to be working on a cheaper model, it’s still nowhere to be seen, meaning people on more restricted budgets have no option from Apple.

It will be interesting to see how sales go over the next few days. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted Apple has produced just 60,000 to 80,000 units for the launch, which could sell out quickly. Whether Apple can keep up that momentum over the long term will be key to the product’s success.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
Watch Apple’s new ‘Get Ready’ ad for its Vision Pro headset
A screenshot from Apple's Vision Pro ad released in January 2024.

Apple’s Vision Pro headset -- the company’s most significant product launch since the Apple Watch in 2015 -- is almost here.

The eagerly awaited mixed-reality goggles will be available to preorder in the U.S. starting January 19 ahead of an official launch on February 2, the tech giant revealed on Monday. Other countries are expected to follow soon after.

Read more
Apple’s Vision Pro headset officially launches on February 2
A person tries on an Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset in an Apple Store, with an Apple employee alongside them.

The Vision Pro headset will be available to order in the U.S. starting February 2, Apple has just announced, with preorders opening at 5 a.m. PT on January 19. It means the hotly anticipated new product from the Cupertino firm is less than a month away from release.

In a press release on its website, Apple said that the device would be available at both in-store locations and via its website on February 2. Right now, that’s limited to U.S. stores and American online customers. No mention was made of when the headset will be released to users in the rest of the world, although Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said he doesn’t expect we will have long to wait until that happens.

Read more
Here’s why 2024 is going to be a slow year for the Mac
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip seen from behind.

We’ve finally made it into 2024, and if you’re of the Apple persuasion, it feels like there’s a huge amount to look forward to this year. Yet that’s not true for everything Apple makes -- in fact, this could be an incredibly quiet 12 months for the Mac.

I recently wrote about how 2024 is going to be packed with major releases from Apple, yet among all the goodies that will be coming our way this year, there’s only one Mac announcement that I’d consider notable for fans of Apple’s computers. And even then, I’m talking about the MacBook Air getting the M3 chip, something the MacBook Pro got back in 2023.

Read more