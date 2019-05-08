Digital Trends
Computing

Apple’s newest Mac Mini gets a $200 price cut, the first deal we’ve seen

Chuong Nguyen
By
this work around turns your ipad into a display mac mini

The Mac Mini remains one of the most beloved desktops on the market today. Sporting a solid unibody aluminum case — a design that has been largely unchanged through the years — and a compact footprint, the Mac Mini is one of the most affordable computers running MacOS that you can buy.

And now it’s a bit more affordable thanks to a promotion from Apple reseller B&H Photo that takes up to $200 off the price. Apple refreshed its diminutive desktop late last year, giving it up-to-date silicon, so you’re getting an Intel 8th-Generation quad-core or six-core processor inside.

The Mac Mini normally starts at $749 through Apple’s website, with build-to-order upgrades maxing out at $3,499. B&H is offering discounts on various configurations of the Mac Mini, with discounts ranging from $50 to a maximum of $200. The most affordable deal available through B&H right now normally retails for $999, but thanks to a $50 discount, you’ll only pay $949 at checkout. At that price, you’ll be getting a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive.

For a more upgraded Mac Mini experience, B&H also offers a variant with the same Intel Core i3 processor, but with double the memory and twice the storage for $1,299. With this configuration, you’re getting 16GB of RAM alongside a 512GB solid-state drive at a $100 discount from the regular $1,399 price.

For those looking to maximize their discount, a $200 discount is now available for the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 variant of the Mac Mini with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage. This model normally retails for $2,299, but after the $200 discount, you’ll pay just $2,099.

There are more variants available through the B&H website. And while you can upgrade the processor, memory, and storage to any configuration you choose, doing so may take away or change the discounts in effect. The Mac Mini can be configured with up to a 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 64GB of memory, and 2TB of storage.

Since this desktop does not ship with an integrated display, unlike Apple’s iMac lineup, be sure to also check out our top picks for monitors that will work great with your shiny new Mac Mini. If you want to learn more about the Mac Mini, be sure to also check out our review before you buy.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Got an NES Classic? Here's how to hack it to play more than 700 games
Up Next

Walmart takes big price cuts to Dyson V8 and V10 cordless stick vacuums
Bose SoundTouch 300 review on stand
Deals

The Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar is $200 off on Amazon right now

The Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar is one of our top soundbar choices for 2019, especially for its sleek overall design. And now, you can pick up this great soundbar for $200 off retail for a limited time.
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon echo and google home devices mothers day deals show hub
Smart Home

Amazon Echo and Google Home devices get big price cuts for Mother’s Day

Amazon Echo and Google Home smart home devices have big price cuts for Mother's Day. Digital voice assistants keep homes secure, entertain and inform family members, and cut energy costs. These sixteen deals can help you save up to $100.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Dell Latitude 7285
Deals

Dell drops deals on laptops and Chromebooks for May 2019

May is Small Business Month, and to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship, Dell is offering discounts of up to 45% on its latest laptops. This sale offers something for everyone, so if you're shopping for a new PC, then check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS Tower 2017
Computing

Dell’s small business deals drop up to 45 percent off XPS and Vostro desktops

Dell is marking down its desktops by as much as 45% off as part of its small business promotion. Select Vostro, OptiPlex, and Precision desktops are discounted. Home users will want to take a look at the XPS Tower as well.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Home Theater

Step aside set-top boxes, the best streaming sticks are tiny, just as powerful

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra against the Roku Premiere Plus, Roku Streaming Stick Plus, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to help you decide which one belongs in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
Surface Pro 6 Review
Deals

Amazon slashes the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, our favorite 2-in-1, to under $800

If you’ve been shopping for a tablet and don’t want to give up the convenience of Windows, then now might be the time: The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 just dropped to less than $800 on Amazon, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.
Posted By Lucas Coll
microsoft build 2019 windows 10 satya nadella keynote 1000x646
Computing

Surface, Windows, and everything else Microsoft skipped at Build 2019

Microsoft's annual developers conference had plenty of updates on what the company is doing in the cloud computing space. But what about Surface? Or how about Windows? Microsoft was silent on these fronts, and that was a missed opportunity.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review hand on mouse
Computing

Get faster at using your Mac with these great keyboard shortcuts

If you want to make the most of your Mac, learning the best Mac keyboard shortcuts is a great idea. We've put together a list of our favorite shortcuts and a handy reference guide you can come back to later.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Stock photo of Mac computer sitting on a desk
Computing

The new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge for Mac has leaked. Here’s how to get it

The Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser for MacOS was leaked this week on Twitter. If you just can't wait for the official release, here's how to download the leaked version of the forthcoming Edge browser for Mac.
Posted By Anita George
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Here's our head-to-head comparison of Pandora and Spotify

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
windows 10 october 2018 update ditches passwords microsoft edge laptop 3 720x720
Computing

Who is Microsoft’s new Edge browser for? Probably not you or me

Microsoft's new Chromium-based Edge is shaping up best for enterprise users, but that doesn't mean it offers nothing at all for the consumer. But what's clear is that right now, nobody really knows.
Posted By Mark Coppock
vivaldi browser razer chroma vivaldichroma02
Computing

Vivaldi browser lights up your keyboard with Razer Chroma effects

The Vivaldi browser just became a lot more colorful. If you have Razer Chroma peripherals, it can now sync their lighting effects with the websites you're visiting, making for a more unified look to your PC.
Posted By Jon Martindale
chrome portal web packages google io 2019
Computing

With Chrome Portals, Google makes websites feel more like web apps

Soon, navigating a web page to look up recipes and buy the ingredients to cook up your dish will be as seamless and fluid as a web app. Google is introducing Portals and Web Packaging in Chrome to enable this new experience.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
nintendo nes classic mini 2018
Gaming

Got an NES Classic? Here’s how to hack it to play more than 700 games

The NES Classic is terrific for what it is, but Nintendo's discontinued device remains limited in what it can play. Here's how to hack your miniature console and render it compatible with more than 700 games.
Posted By Will Nicol