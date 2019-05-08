Share

The Mac Mini remains one of the most beloved desktops on the market today. Sporting a solid unibody aluminum case — a design that has been largely unchanged through the years — and a compact footprint, the Mac Mini is one of the most affordable computers running MacOS that you can buy.

And now it’s a bit more affordable thanks to a promotion from Apple reseller B&H Photo that takes up to $200 off the price. Apple refreshed its diminutive desktop late last year, giving it up-to-date silicon, so you’re getting an Intel 8th-Generation quad-core or six-core processor inside.

The Mac Mini normally starts at $749 through Apple’s website, with build-to-order upgrades maxing out at $3,499. B&H is offering discounts on various configurations of the Mac Mini, with discounts ranging from $50 to a maximum of $200. The most affordable deal available through B&H right now normally retails for $999, but thanks to a $50 discount, you’ll only pay $949 at checkout. At that price, you’ll be getting a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive.

For a more upgraded Mac Mini experience, B&H also offers a variant with the same Intel Core i3 processor, but with double the memory and twice the storage for $1,299. With this configuration, you’re getting 16GB of RAM alongside a 512GB solid-state drive at a $100 discount from the regular $1,399 price.

For those looking to maximize their discount, a $200 discount is now available for the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 variant of the Mac Mini with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage. This model normally retails for $2,299, but after the $200 discount, you’ll pay just $2,099.

There are more variants available through the B&H website. And while you can upgrade the processor, memory, and storage to any configuration you choose, doing so may take away or change the discounts in effect. The Mac Mini can be configured with up to a 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 64GB of memory, and 2TB of storage.

Since this desktop does not ship with an integrated display, unlike Apple’s iMac lineup, be sure to also check out our top picks for monitors that will work great with your shiny new Mac Mini. If you want to learn more about the Mac Mini, be sure to also check out our review before you buy.