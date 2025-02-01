 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple is no longer working on smart glasses to rival Meta

By
Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses
Ray-Ban

It’s been a rumor for some time now that Apple had a pair of AR glasses in development, but a new report from Mark Gurman says the company has cancelled the project. Apple has expressed a lot of interest in the AR/VR space, but its first attempt with the Vision Pro didn’t make the splash the company expected. Its over-the-top price and more professionally-focused applications led to fewer sales and a lot of excess stock.

The goal was to create a competitor to the Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, but Gurman says the cancellation comes in the wake of an attempt to change and improve the design of the glasses. The first version of the glasses would link with an iPhone, but its limited power meant applications were limited — and the demands of the device also had an impact on phone battery life. Apple pivoted and focused on linking the glasses with a Mac instead, but that was met with poor evaluations. The development team reportedly dealt with frequently-changing goals, adding to the difficulty, until the project was cancelled.

Apple iGlasses
The idea of Apple smart glasses has been around for more than a decade. Apple

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Apple has shuttered a project. The company has entertained the idea of a self-driving car for a decade, but Apple gave that project the axe last year. Gurman says Apple also cancelled work on in-house LED displays for the Apple Watch, too. The loss of these projects doesn’t bode well for the future of the already-struggling Vision Pro. Gurman says Apple has a planned successor to the Vision Pro that would improve on the flaws in its original release, although there are employees who “believe there’s a lack of focus and clear direction within the team.”

Recommended Videos

Apple hasn’t completely given up on AR glasses. Several unnamed executives “still hope to eventually create a set of standalone AR glasses someday,” according to the report. Meta doesn’t plan to release its AR smart glasses until 2027, so Apple still has some time to come up with another approach. It would be a welcome addition to the lineup, and a much more affordable way to access Vision Pro-like features.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
I love Google Gemini, but I’ll take Apple Intelligence any day of the week
Gemini Advanced on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

If you’re looking for the best AI experience on a phone, chances are two different AI makers come to mind. For the iPhone 16, Apple Intelligence is the answer, while for Pixel 9 series — and the best Android phones — it’s Google’s Gemini. Of course, you can also download Gemini as a standalone app on the iPhone, but Apple Intelligence is the default AI option.

Both companies offer a range of nearly identical features, at least in what they promise to offer, but there are also nuanced differences. Google Gemini is mostly focused on using AI to help you create, edit, and generate content. In contrast, Apple Intelligence focuses more on personal use cases and integration across a range of apps.

Read more
Zuckerberg vents at Apple over iPhone but forgets Facebook’s flops
Mark Zucvkerberg speaking to Joe Rogan on a podcast appearance.

Mark Zuckerberg appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast earlier this week, and he had a lot of words to say about Apple. In particular, the Meta chief targeted the company’s innovative streak and the cumbersome ecosystem weaved around it.

“They haven’t invented anything great in a while. It’s like Steve Jobs invented the iPhone, and now they’re just kind of sitting on it 20 years later,” Zuckerberg told Rogan.

Read more
iPhone 17 Pro camera specs leaked. There are good and bad changes
Mockup of redesigned iPhone 17 Pro.

There's new information about this year's iPhone 17 smartphone lineup, all concerning the cameras found on the phones. Depending on opinions, the news could be viewed as a mix of good and bad.

Firstly, leaker Digital Chat Station confirmed an earlier report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that said the company plans to make significant camera upgrades on the 2025 iPhone lineup.

Read more