Asus lowering Nvidia GPU prices by up to 25% on April 1

Asus has just confirmed that it will be lowering the prices of its custom graphics cards by up to 25%, marking an important step in the slow return to normalcy for the GPU market.

This massive price drop will begin on April 1 and will affect the MSRP of what seems to be a wide range of gaming GPUs.

Asus cites the recent tariff lift on importing from China to the United States as the reason why it will be dropping the prices of its graphics cards. The information comes from an email sent out to major publications by an Asus representative, and the news is great for those of us who are tired of the ongoing GPU shortage and the outrageous prices that it has brought — so pretty much everyone.

Although Asus manufactures both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards, as well as Intel Arc in the near future, the cut we’re getting on April 1 is limited to Nvidia’s range of GPUs. That’s nothing to worry about, however, because there are plenty of graphics cards that will be affected by this price cut, seeing as it covers the RTX 30-series GPUs.

In its email, Asus names the entry-level RTX 3050 and RTX 3060, the midrange RTX 3060, and the expensive and powerful RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards. It confirms that these models will see their prices lowered in just a couple of days.

However, Asus makes no remark on the RTX Ti line, including GPUs such as the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti, not to mention the latest RTX 3090 Ti. In all fairness, a price cut on such a new and expensive GPU seems fairly unlikely, but it’s possible that other Ti models might get a little cheaper — we will know starting April 1.

Perhaps the most exciting bit of news stems from the fact that this price cut could potentially be huge, at least where some Asus GPUs are concerned. Asus promises a decline of up to 25%. It’s important to note that this won’t affect all graphics cards in the RTX 30 lineup. Asus hasn’t disclosed how big a decline each of the models will be getting, so again, we will have to wait and see.

Keep in mind that the graphics card prices are unlikely to drop just like that. The fact that Asus lowered the prices is encouraging, but you may need to wait a little while to see this change reflected by all major retailers. In any case, if you were hoping to buy one of the best GPUs anytime soon, it’s probably best to wait a week or so.

The information shared by Asus comes following another bit of good news related to GPU pricing. Earlier today, Digital Trends reported that GPU prices are crashing worldwide, bringing hope to gamers who have all but given up on building a new PC. Bring on the good news — we’re still far away from seeing GPUs regularly sold at MSRP, so every drop counts.

Editors' Recommendations