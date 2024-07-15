 Skip to main content
Best Asus laptop Prime Day deals: gaming laptops under $1,000

By
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

There are so many Prime Day deals happening at the moment that it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why we’ve focused on a few key areas and that includes all things Asus Prime Day deals related. Asus is one of the best laptop brands and it does a great job of making gaming laptops as well as more budget-friendly options. If you’re looking for excellent Prime Day gaming laptop deals or regular Prime Day laptop deals, keep reading and we’ll take you through the best of the Asus Prime Day deals. We’ll also look at other Asus deals that are available, as well as provide some buying advice on what to consider.

Best Asus gaming laptop Prime Day deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 — $1,100, was $1,600

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you want to be able to play the best PC games while on the go but you don’t want to lug around a massive machine, then the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the perfect device for you. It’s featured in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best compact gaming laptop, as its 14-inch screen keeps it portable. You’ll still get an excellent gaming experience from its relatively small display though, as it featured OLED technology, 3K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also won’t disappoint in terms of performance, as it’s pretty powerful with the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is also equipped with a 1TB SSD, which is enough space for several AAA titles with all of their add-ons and updates, and it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

This configuration of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 originally sells for $1,600, but with the $500 discount from Best Buy for its Asus Prime Day deals, the gaming laptop will be yours for only $1,100. That’s a steal price for a machine of this caliber, so we expect this offer to draw a lot of attention. If you don’t want to miss out on the savings for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and complete the checkout process as soon as you can.

More Asus laptop deals we love

  • Asus TUF F17 (Intel i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 3050) —
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4060) —
  • Asus ROG Flow X13 (AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4060) —
  • Asus ROG Strix G18 (Intel i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4060) —
  • Asus ROG Strix G16 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) —

How to choose a Asus laptop on Prime Day

Asus makes some of the best laptops as well as the best gaming laptops so it’s a good brand to consider. In some cases, you may know exactly what you want but what if you’re new to the laptop buying game? That’s where we can help as we have an extensive laptop buying guide.

Crucially, any purchase can be broken down by one key consideration — what can you afford? It’s essential that you work out what your budget is before diving in. It’s possible to spend just a couple of hundred bucks on a laptop but you can also spend thousands. Whether you need to depends on what you can afford but also what your intentions are.

If you just want a basic laptop for typing up documents or browsing online, you can keep your budget quite low. Look for 12th generation processors or cheaper 13th generation ones. Expect around 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. However, if you want to game, edit videos, or anything else high-end, you need to plan ahead. A 13th generation processor is essential and you need 16GB of memory as a minimum with 32GB a good option for gamers. 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage is useful too, and for players, look for a dedicated graphics card. We’re thinking either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series or 40 Series card.

Besides the core hardware behind the scenes, think about the display you’ll be looking at. You want a full HD display at the very least with a high refresh rate and low response time essential for any gaming purposes.

Other little extras can add up too like the quality of the webcam if you plan on taking a lot of video calls, the battery life, and even how portable the laptop is. Only you know what matters to you. Some people may be looking for a desktop replacement rather than a portable device, so you won’t have to worry about battery life here or how lightweight it is. Just have a good think about your main plans.

How we chose these Asus Prime Day deals

We spend our days looking for great deals. We don’t just wait for Prime Day deals. Instead, all year around, we’re finding the best prices for you. Because of that, we can spot a genuine bargain and something that simply looks good at the time. Sometimes, you’ll see incremental discounts as part of the Prime Day sales but thanks to our expert prior knowledge, we know when the deal isn’t so good. We also know when you should rush and do everything possible to snag a deal.

We look across all the major retailers out there so that these Asus Prime Day deals are the best around. No stone is uncovered and we check back regularly in case of changes or better deals popping up.

Besides looking for the best prices, we also know how to find the best quality. We won’t feature an inferior Asus product here, i.e. one that’s pretty dated. Instead, we only include Asus products that are still worth your time. These are the devices that we would recommend to friends and family or that we would feel comfortable buying ourselves.

After all, a good deal is only good if it’s an item worth owning.

