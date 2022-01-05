At CES 2022, Asus launched a number of new professional, business, and mobile displays under its ProArt and ZenScreen brands. The star of the show, however, was the ProArt Display PA169CDV, a portable touchscreen monitor that’s designed for creative professionals working on the go.

The new monitors boast a number of features that will appeal to their respective audiences, including a kickstand to prop up the ZenScreen when used on the go, color accuracy and inking support on the ProArt displays, and integrated webcam and speakers for a complete video conferencing solution with the business display.

ProArt PA169CDV and PA16DC

This ProArt PA169CDV model features a 15.6-inch 4K monitor, support for Wacom’s EMR pen technology for use with the Asus ProArt Pen, DisplayHDR 400 support, dual Pantone Validated and Calman Verified certifications for color accuracy, and a kickstand.

Asus claims that the PA169CDV is factory calibrated to achieve a Delta E of less than 2. Like recent ProArt models, it is also compatible with Asus Dial and Control panel when working in Adobe software as well as the Microsoft Surface Dial.

If you don’t need pen input support, the ProArt Display OLED PA16DC is a 15.6-inch 4K monitor with an OLED panel that’s capable of supporting 100% of the wide DCI-P3 color space.

The panel can reach a brightness of 450 nits and, according to Asus, produce even better color accuracy with a Delta E of less than 1. Built for color-accurate workflows, the PA16DC also comes with a built-in colorimeter, support for multiple HDR formats, and a two-way stand design.

Asus ProArt PA348CGV

Creatives who prefer to work desk-side will appreciate Asus’s ProArt Display PA348CGV, which is an ultra-wide QHD resolution (UWQHD) panel with a 34-inch IPS screen. The panel supports two different types of monitor stands, various ergonomic adjustments, and a space-saving design with built-in USB hub. USB-C connectivity allows creatives to use a single cable for power delivery and video output, and the PA348CGV supports 90W Power Delivery to recharge your laptop when it’s connected.

The panel is Calman Verified to support 120Hz and Asus is targeting HDR400 support with the screen. The panel can reach 400 nits of brightness, and it has a Delta E value of less than 2. The monitor can cover 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, according to the company.

Asus ZenScreen Ink MB14AHD and ZenScreen Go MB16AWP

For users who need a mobile screen but don’t need the color accuracy of the ProArt panels, the premium ZenScreen mobile monitors deliver a terrific portable screen experience at a more affordable price tag. The ZenScreen Ink MB14AHD mimics some of the best features of the ProArt Display PA169CDV, but scales down to a 14-inch FHD IPS panel with a maximum brightness of 250 nits to keep costs at bay.

And like Microsoft’s popular Surface Pro tablet design, this screen comes with an adjustable kickstand for convenience and supports an active MPP 2.0 stylus that supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Additionally, you can also use this on a tripod if needed with support for tripod threads.

The ZenScreen Go MB16AWP is a larger 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel with an anti-glare coating. Asus stated that the MB16AWP is a wireless portable monitor with a built-in battery for cable-free streaming. Like the ZenScreen Ink, the Go model comes with a built-in kickstand, tripod mounting threads, and an auto-rotation sensor that easily switches between landscape and portrait mode.

In addition to its mobile and creative monitors, Asus also announced the BE24ECSNK display, a complete video conferencing monitor that’s suited for remote and hybrid work. It features dual microphones with noise cancellation technology driven by artificial intelligence, dual 2W stereo speakers, a 2-megapixel webcam with face auto exposure tech, and an extensive array of ports, including USB-C with Power Delivery.

The 23.8-inch FHD IPS panel can reach a brightness of 300 nits, and the ergonomic stand allows for easy adjustments.

Asus did not reveal specifics about pricing or availability for its new monitors.

