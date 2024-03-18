 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We finally know the price of Asus’ most powerful gaming NUC

Monica J. White
By
The Asus ROG NUC on a desk surrounded by three monitors.
Asus

The first Asus ROG NUC (Next Unit of Computing) model is just around the corner. The small form factor PC is now up for pre-order at a German retailer, and although it’s powerful enough to rival some of the best laptops, it costs more than many comparable models — and you’ll still have to pay extra for a monitor.

Asus’ first take on Intel’s portable PC contains a lot of compute power in a small chassis. Although there are a few configurations of the PC, the one that was spotted up for sale ahead of time comes with Intel’s latest Meteor Lake-H CPU, the Core Ultra 9 185H, which sports 16 cores and 22 threads and can be boosted to run at up to 5.1GHz, all with a thermal design power (TDP) of 45 watts. However, Asus allows overclocking, meaning that the CPU can run at up to 65 watts instead.

Recommended Videos

Although the Meteor Lake CPU has its own, fairly decent integrated GPU, the ROG NUC comes with a discrete model instead, and it’s one of Nvidia’s best GPUs — the laptop version of the RTX 4070. The graphics card has a maximum TGP of 140 watts. Having such a capable GPU isn’t the norm for NUCs, which typically run on iGPUs instead of dedicated graphics — although there have been exceptions to that rule.

Related

Aside from the above, the new Asus NUC 14 ROG comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. According to Asus, the new ROG NUC will be able to support up to four 4K monitors at the same time.

A listing of the Asus ROG NUC 14.
ProShop / Asus

The specs are impressive, but so is the price. The Asus ROG NUC was priced at 2,500 euros ($2,718 at the time of writing) by ProShop, a German retailer. For that amount of money, you can get yourself a solid gaming laptop, and it’ll come with a built-in screen; here, you’ll still need to buy a separate monitor. On the other hand, Asus’ first ROG NUC should be a powerful PC all on its own, and the 2.5-liter case volume will make it useful for gamers who travel often, as well as for people who need it for various resource-heavy workloads.

Comparable laptops range from a similar price of $2,200 to almost $5,000. However, it’s the combination of the Core Ultra 9 185H and the RTX 4070 that makes such a setup so expensive. Laptops with an RTX 4070 and a 13th-gen Intel CPU can be found for much less, such as the for $1,500.

Asus officially took over the NUC product line from Intel in October 2023. The company now handles the manufacturing, shipping, and support for Intel NUCs from the 10th to the 13th generation, and will continue making its own. The Asus ROG NUC is the first iteration of the mini PC after the takeover.

According to ProShop, the NUC is set to start shipping on April 10, so it shouldn’t be long until we know the official recommended list price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
This was the most exciting gaming laptop I reviewed in 2023
The lid of the Lenovo Legion 9i.

I've never used a laptop quite like the Lenovo Legion 9i. It's the only laptop I've given a perfect score, which you can read about in my Lenovo Legion 9i review, and it puts many of the best gaming laptops to shame. It's out of reach for most people -- it's certainly too expensive for me -- but I didn't touch another laptop this year that excited me as much as the Legion 9i did.

Sure, it's a powerful laptop, but when you're spending $3,000 (or more) on a gaming laptop, you expect peak performance. The Legion 9i stands out so much because it refines this class of laptop. It takes all of the elements that make 16-inch desktop replacements impractical and turns them on their head. It's not a flawless laptop -- no laptop ever is -- but it's the closest I've seen this year.
Slimmed down

Read more
The first Core Ultra handheld gaming PC is already coming
The OneXPlayer X1 handheld.

OneXPlayer X1

Intel just launched its Core Ultra CPUs, and we're already hearing about a handheld gaming PC packing one of the latest chips. OneXPlayer teased its X1 handheld, which it says is powered by one of Intel's new Meteor Lake CPUs.

Read more
Why the most powerful laptops of 2024 might not use Intel’s latest chips
The Dell XPS laptop seen from behind, with the chassis half open.

Intel's about to add a whole lot of new chips to its list of top processors, and we just got a peek at a few of them out in the wild ahead of time. According to a new leak, upcoming Dell XPS and Alienware laptops will feature some of Intel's latest Meteor Lake CPUs, including the Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 9. However, Intel's previous-gen Raptor Lake processors are also making a surprising appearance in the lineup, which isn't a great sign.

Windows Report posted an exclusive leak that shows us a whole range of high-end laptops, which the publication predicts should be announced during CES 2024. This includes ultrathin Dell XPS 13, 14, and 16 laptops, but there are plenty of options for gamers too, including the Alienware m16 R2, x16 R2, and m18 R2. All of these laptops are said to feature Nvidia's best GPUs from the RTX 40-series.

Read more