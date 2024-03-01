 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This smartphone company made a shockingly small watercooled gaming PC

Kunal Khullar
By
The Tecno Mega Mini Gaming G1 mini-gaming PC showcased at MWC 2024.
Minimachines.net
Mobile World Congress 2024
Read our complete coverage of Mobile World Congress

Tecno, renowned in the smartphone industry, is branching out into the realm of computing with the launch of its latest innovation, the Mega Mini Gaming G1. Unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, this tiny PC claims the title of the world’s smallest gaming PC featuring watercooling. While its claim awaits thorough validation, the device does look promising on paper.

Powered by an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, the Mega Mini Gaming G1 will also be available with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors. Paired with an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, likely the laptop variant, the standout feature is its distinctive custom watercooling solution. Tecno asserts that it can effectively maintain optimal temperatures, ensuring consistent performance.

Recommended Videos

You also get vibrant RGB lighting, and the chassis boasts a small embedded screen enabling users to monitor hardware metrics such as CPU, GPU, and RAM usage, along with temperature readings.

Related

Tecno hasn’t shared the official dimensions, but according to MiniMachines, the PC is 9.8 inches high and 5.2 inches wide. The system will be offered with a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and 32GB of DDR5 RAM that can be upgraded in the future as it uses standard SO-DIMM slots. There is also support for Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E. In terms of I/O, you get dual Ethernet, two USB Type-C ports, six USB Type-A ports, and a headphone and mic combo jack.

An embedded LED display on the Tecno Mega Mini Gaming G1 mini-gaming PC.
Minimachines.net

The mini gaming PC comes with an OCuLink port that can be connected to an external graphics dock to pair the mini-PC with a powerful desktop-grade GPU. While OCuLink might not be the best solution, it is relatively better compared to Thunderbolt, as it can offer a bandwidth of up to 64Gb/s, which is 60% more than Thunderbolt 4.

The Mega Mini Gaming G1 is larger than some of the best mini-PCs on the market, but it is clearly the smallest one we’ve seen that boasts a liquid cooling solution. Sadly, details regarding pricing and availability of the Mega Mini Gaming G1 are all under wraps, but we hope to get our hands on it once it is officially available for purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
A PC hardware enthusiast and casual gamer, Kunal has been in the tech industry for almost a decade contributing to names like…
I tried the world’s lightest 14-inch gaming laptop — here’s what surprised me
HP Omen Transcend 14 sitting next to a window.

I've been on the hunt for a gaming laptop that doesn't feel like one. Something thin, highly portable, but still plenty powerful. HP says it has the laptop I've been looking for: the Omen Transcend 14, which it says is the "world's lightest 14-inch gaming laptop." And yes, that's a quote.

It is, indeed, super thin and light, which was immediately noticeable when I had a chance to try out the laptop ahead of CES 2024. HP has a lot of competition to get through, but the Omen Transcend 14 looks like it's up for the fight.

Read more
Samsung has a 3D gaming monitor that doesn’t need glasses — and it actually works
Lies of P on Samsung's glasses-free 3D gaming monitor at CES 2024.

I've never been interested in the glasses-free 3D craze that's carried on for years, but Samsung finally sold me. It showed off a new concept for a glasses-free 3D monitor at CES 2024, and I had a chance to try it out. And I'm probably just as shocked as you are that it actually works.

This isn't a product -- not yet, at least -- but a bit of technology that Samsung is showing off early. It's the aptly-named Samsung 2D/3D monitor right now. The monitor works with eye tracking. Two cameras at the top of the display track your eyes, and they can transform any game from a flat 2D image into 3D.

Read more
I saw the second generation of Samsung’s QD-OLED gaming monitors
Fortnite running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 at CES 2024.

Samsung is gearing up to release two new QD-OLED gaming monitors at CES 2024. We already knew about the 2024 Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey OLED G6 thanks to an announcement from Samsung last week, but I wasn't expecting to be so impressed by them. It's Samsung's first attempt at a traditional 16:9 QD-OLED monitor after the excellent Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey OLED G9 last year, and Samsung is coming out of the gates swinging.

If you missed the announcement, there are two monitors here. The Odyssey OLED G8 is a 32-inch display with a 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The Odyssey OLED G6 is smaller at 27 inches but has a 1440p resolution and a speedy 360Hz refresh rate. Both are using a second-gen QD-OLED panel from Samsung Display that's certified with VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 400 and use a new anti-reflective coating.

Read more