Asus’ new 4K HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor looks like another beast

David Matthews
By

Now that GPU prices are actually affordable again, those with powerful GPUs have another monitor to consider. Asus has officially introduced the ROG Strix XG32UQ (via NotebookCheck), a 32-inch 4K gaming monitor with many of the bells and whistles gamers expect of a high-end monitor, including those who own an Xbox Series X or PS5.

Starting off, the panel itself is, of course, a 4K IPS screen offering a 160Hz refresh rate for fluid movement and a 1ms response time for twitchy in-game actions.

The new Asus 4K HDMI 2.1 monitor against a black background.

The XG32UQ covers 96% of the DCI-P3 color gamut which should offer brilliant colors both for viewing content and creating it. It has a peak brightness of 600 nits which should be plenty bright for most people.

Those with either Nvidia or AMD graphics cards are both taken care of as this new Asus monitor has both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. While the maximum refresh rate is 160 Hz, only those using DisplayPort will be able to use it. Gamers using HDMI will be limited to 144 Hz, which is still plenty fast for all but the most competitive esports players. Console owners will also be able to take advantage of variable refresh rate (VRR) thanks to the HDMI 2.1 spec.

Speaking of ports, there are two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, a single 3.5mm headphone jack, and a built-in USB hub complete with two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports. The stand features tilt, swivel, and height adjustment, which is welcome for those who need maximum flexibility. Streamers and those working from home will also enjoy the built-in tripod socket to mount a camera or ring light to enhance video presence.

Asus ROG Strix XG32UG gaming monitor hero shot.

Obviously, gaming at 4K requires a beefy graphics card, and those prices have largely returned to normal. However, those hoping for a cheap Nvidia mid-range card may still be paying higher than MSRP. It’s still a welcome change of pace after having to deal with astronomical graphics card prices for two years.

Fortunately, Nvidia is likely gearing up to release their 40-series cards (although it may just be one this year). That, combined with cryptocurrency falling, has led to GPU prices finally being within reach of most potential customers.

As far as the Asus XG32UQ gaming monitor, the company hasn’t released pricing information but did confirm that the gaming monitor will release in Q3 2022.

