 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Asus’ insane new PSU looks fully RTX 5090-ready

By
The Asus ROG Thor III 1600W power supply with blue lightning around it.
Asus

Asus has announced its ROG Thor III series of power supplies, designed specifically for gamers and enthusiasts who demand the most from their systems, perhaps to earn a spot among the best PSUs you can buy.

The highlight of this new lineup is the flagship 1600W model, which comes with an 80 Plus Titanium certification, meaning that it can deliver superior energy efficiency for the most power-hungry setups, perhaps ahead of one particular GPU, the RTX 5090. The Thor III family also includes 1000W and 1200W models, both with 80 Plus Platinum certifications, making them highly efficient options for high-end gaming rigs.

Recommended Videos

The ROG Thor III 1600W stands out not only for its massive power output but also for its focus on noise reduction. It is Cybernetics Lambda A+ certified, which mandates a requirement of ≥15 dB(A) and <20 dB(A). This is particularly impressive for a unit that can deliver such high wattage, making it ideal for gamers who value both performance and a quiet gaming environment.

An infographic showing how the GPU-First feature works on the ROG Thor III power supply units.
Asus

Asus is also making use of gallium nitride (GaN) MOSFETs, which are said to deliver up to 30% better power efficiency compared to traditional MOSFETs. This also allows for a more optimized internal layout, helping the PSU run cooler while maintaining its high efficiency.

With its GPU-First voltage-sensing technology, the PSU can focus on GPU power load rather than the CPU. By doing so, it ensures faster adjustments to voltage fluctuations caused by graphics-intensive tasks. It can even potentially improve voltage delivery by up to 45%, resulting in more stable and efficient power distribution during intensive workloads.

There’s even a Turbo Mode that enables users to harness the full power of the power supply by cranking in a specific fan curve to stay at peak load for longer.

In terms of aesthetics, the PSU comes with ROG-etched modular cables and dual ball-bearing fans that are claimed to have a lifespan of up to 80,000 hours. Additionally, the power supply features a detachable magnetic OLED display that can be placed on either side of the unit, allowing users to monitor real-time voltage output and overall PSU performance.

Asus hasn’t revealed the pricing for the ROG Thor III power supplies yet, but given the premium pricing of the Thor II models, the new Thor III line is likely to be similarly high-end.

Interestingly, the introduction of 1600W power supplies reflects the growing demand for more power in gaming and workstation systems, especially with the increasing complexity of GPUs. Rumors surrounding the upcoming RTX 5090 suggest that future GPUs may require significantly more power, potentially pushing high-performance PSUs to become standard for enthusiasts.

Whether this is a future necessity or Asus is simply staying ahead of the curve remains to be seen, but the inclusion of such a powerful unit signals the potential for more demanding hardware on the horizon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a breath of fresh air on PC
Combat in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

I assumed Dragon Age: The Veilguard would have problems on PC, not only due to the horrendous port of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from EA last year, but also because of the fact that it's been in development limbo for several years. But I've put a few hours into the game on PC across some different hardware, and I'm pleasantly surprised. There are a few rough patches, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard is solid on PC.

After tinkering with the game a bit, I'm here to give you the best settings to optimize your performance on PC, as well as some of the key differences you need to know about in the settings menu. This is a massive RPG, and I only had a few days to test it, so performance might dip later in the game. For the first several hours, however, my experience was great.
Best settings for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Read more
Apple’s M4 iMac brings next-gen power to your desktop
People using the Apple iMac with M4 chip.

Apple has brought its M4 chip to the iMac, making it the first Mac to get Apple’s latest silicon chip. The update also brings new colors and a significant performance improvement for the all-in-one desktop computer, and it comes a year after it received the previous-generation M3 chip. As with the previous M1 and M3 iMacs, the M4 model is compatible with Apple Intelligence.

It comes at the beginning of a week of product releases from Apple, with the company previously teasing that it had much more to reveal in the coming days. The updates could see the entire Mac lineup receive some variant of the M4 chip (including more powerful M4 Pro, M4 Max and M4 Ultra editions) over the coming months.

Read more
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save on Yoga and ThinkPad laptops
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Lenovo laptops have a lot to offer whether you need a laptop for professional use or for more entry level tasks. Lenovo is also a great laptop brand to shop if you want a look at some of today’s best laptop deals. Despite its popularity and place among the best laptop brands, Lenovo laptops almost always see a discount. There are all sorts of Lenovo laptop deals taking place right now, so we’ve made shopping a little easier by rounding up the best Lenovo laptop deals below. You can read onward for all of those details, and if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for among what Lenovo has to offer you can check out the current Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, and MacBook deals.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook — $254 $329 23% off

Shopping the best Chromebooks can be a great way to save some money if you only need the bare essentials in a laptop. The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook has, for the most part, entry-level specs, but it’s able to get the job done when it comes to homework, browsing the web, and even some office work. The 14-inch screen comes in at Full HD resolution so you can do some binge watching with this Chromebook. It’s an all-around great choice for students and professionals who don’t depend on high end software to do their work.

Read more