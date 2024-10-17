Asus’ insane new PSU looks fully RTX 5090-ready

Asus has announced its ROG Thor III series of power supplies, designed specifically for gamers and enthusiasts who demand the most from their systems, perhaps to earn a spot among the best PSUs you can buy.

The highlight of this new lineup is the flagship 1600W model, which comes with an 80 Plus Titanium certification, meaning that it can deliver superior energy efficiency for the most power-hungry setups, perhaps ahead of one particular GPU, the RTX 5090. The Thor III family also includes 1000W and 1200W models, both with 80 Plus Platinum certifications, making them highly efficient options for high-end gaming rigs.

The ROG Thor III 1600W stands out not only for its massive power output but also for its focus on noise reduction. It is Cybernetics Lambda A+ certified, which mandates a requirement of ≥15 dB(A) and <20 dB(A). This is particularly impressive for a unit that can deliver such high wattage, making it ideal for gamers who value both performance and a quiet gaming environment.

Asus is also making use of gallium nitride (GaN) MOSFETs, which are said to deliver up to 30% better power efficiency compared to traditional MOSFETs. This also allows for a more optimized internal layout, helping the PSU run cooler while maintaining its high efficiency.

With its GPU-First voltage-sensing technology, the PSU can focus on GPU power load rather than the CPU. By doing so, it ensures faster adjustments to voltage fluctuations caused by graphics-intensive tasks. It can even potentially improve voltage delivery by up to 45%, resulting in more stable and efficient power distribution during intensive workloads.

There’s even a Turbo Mode that enables users to harness the full power of the power supply by cranking in a specific fan curve to stay at peak load for longer.

In terms of aesthetics, the PSU comes with ROG-etched modular cables and dual ball-bearing fans that are claimed to have a lifespan of up to 80,000 hours. Additionally, the power supply features a detachable magnetic OLED display that can be placed on either side of the unit, allowing users to monitor real-time voltage output and overall PSU performance.

Asus hasn’t revealed the pricing for the ROG Thor III power supplies yet, but given the premium pricing of the Thor II models, the new Thor III line is likely to be similarly high-end.

Interestingly, the introduction of 1600W power supplies reflects the growing demand for more power in gaming and workstation systems, especially with the increasing complexity of GPUs. Rumors surrounding the upcoming RTX 5090 suggest that future GPUs may require significantly more power, potentially pushing high-performance PSUs to become standard for enthusiasts.

Whether this is a future necessity or Asus is simply staying ahead of the curve remains to be seen, but the inclusion of such a powerful unit signals the potential for more demanding hardware on the horizon.