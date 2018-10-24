Digital Trends
The new thin-bezeled Chromebooks from Asus won’t empty your wallet

Arif Bacchus
Computer hardware company Asus has launched three new Chromebooks, featuring narrow bezels, Intel quad-core CPUs and premium design. The three models come in 11.6-inch, 14-inch, and 15.6-inch sizes but remain affordable and stylish.

Priced at $229, the cheaper 11.6-inch Asus Chromebook C223 is for people who want a compact and lightweight device. The footprint is smaller than a sheet of A4 paper and the weight comes in at just 2.2 pounds. It also offers the Intel N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Connectivity onboard includes 2 USB 3.1 TypeA ports, 1 USB C port, a microSD card slot, and an audio jack.

The other two models — the Chromebook C423 and Chromebook C523 — are priced at $269 and feature an aluminum-finished lid for a premium look and feel. Both pack larger 14-inch and 15.6-inch displays, but with 1,366×768 HD resolution, and an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. Touchscreen options are available and the connectivity includes two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, a microSD slot, and an audio jack. The same Intel N3350 processor as the 11.6-inch model is powering these models.

Both the Chromebook C423 and Chromebook C523 come with a 180-degree lay-flat hinge for easy sharing of your screen with friends or colleagues. Asus puts each hinge through a 20,000-cycle open-and-close test to ensure long-term reliability.

Similar to competing Chromebooks, all three models should get to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, ensuring that consumers can get work done on the move. The choice of an Intel quad-core processor should also make for speedy performance in popular Google and Android apps.

Other notable features on all three models include full-size, ergonomic keyboards with 1.4mm key travel. The Google Play store is also supported on all three models, allowing consumers to enjoy all their favorite Android apps.

Asus is not the first computer maker to go with a 15-inch Chromebook, but the slim bezels are a welcome change. Acer previously introduced a 15-inch Chromebook and we approved of its great battery life, zippy performance and awesome speaker placement. Lenovo also unveiled a 15-inch all aluminum Chromebook at IFA 2018, with an optional 4K display. Considering Google did not reveal a new Pixelbook at its last media event, these devices all hold up to look impressive.

