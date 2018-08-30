Digital Trends
Computing

Lenovo beats Google to the punch with the first 4K Chromebook

Jon Martindale
By
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook

Lenovo has jumped ahead of Google’s long-rumored second-generation Pixelbook with a fancy new Chromebook of its own that comes packing a 4K screen and an eighth-generation Intel Core processor. What’s even more impressive is that it keeps the price tag much more reasonable than Google’s earlier Pixelbook release. The price is just $600 for the new 2-in-1.

Debuted at the IFA 2018 show, the Yoga Chromebook is a 15-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook with a 4K “near-edgeless” touchscreen display. There is an option for a 1080p screen at the same size, with both using IPS panels for great color reproduction and viewing angles. Both screens can fold to any configuration through its 360-degree hinge, making it a true convertible 2-in-1 for both tablet and laptop use.

It’s not the lightest 2-in-1 in the world, with an overall weight of 4.2 pounds. It doesn’t have a detachable keyboard like the Surface Book 2 either, so don’t expect this to be the easiest tablet to hold in one hand for long periods of time. It is, however, portable enough to stay far from a power socket for up to 10 hours, thanks to its on-board 56 watt-hour battery life.

1 of 5
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook

Under the hood, the Yoga Chromebook sports an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8250U Kaby Lake R processor, featuring four cores and eight-threads (thanks to hyperthreading). It’s paired up with 8GB of DDR4 memory and 64GB or 128 GB of eMMC flash storage. That combination of hardware should offer solid performance, especially when combined with the lightweight operating system that is Chrome OS.

In terms of graphics, this Chromebook will be about as capable as its contemporaries, thanks to the on-board Intel HD 620 graphics core. Gaming isn’t exactly a forte of Chrome OS, but at least with its expanded support of Android apps, there are some games available for those who want to do a little more than web browsing, email, and watching Netflix.

The Yoga Chromebook is set to go on sale this October, with a starting price of $600. Prospective buyers will need to pay extra for the 4K display or extra storage space, though exact pricing for those upgrades has yet to be revealed.

It’s not the only Chromebook that Lenovo unveiled at this year’s IFA show. The Lenovo C330 Chromebook is a much more mainstream offering. It has an 11-inch form factor and offers affordable Chrome OS computing in a compact package. It weighs just 2.6 pounds and is less than an inch thick at its widest point.

1 of 4
Lenovo C330 Chromebook
Lenovo C330 Chromebook
Lenovo C330 Chromebook
Lenovo C330 Chromebook
Lenovo C330 Chromebook
Lenovo C330 Chromebook
Lenovo C330 Chromebook
Lenovo C330 Chromebook

Its internal hardware is a lot less extravagant than the Yoga Chromebook, but its ARM processor, 4GB of memory, and a choice of 32 or 64GB of storage space should give it plenty of resources for running a number of Chrome OS and Android applications. It also supports USB-C for fast transfers and charging and has a battery life that should stretch to 10 hours if used for lightweight tasks.

The S330 Chromebook is an even more affordable offering — starting at $250 — but it’s much larger too. The 14-inch clamshell design is only a little thicker and heavier, but features a full-HD display and narrow bezels for a seamless look.

1 of 4
Lenovo S330 Chromebook
Lenovo S330 Chromebook
Lenovo S330 Chromebook
Lenovo S330 Chromebook
Lenovo S330 Chromebook
Lenovo S330 Chromebook
Lenovo S330 Chromebook
Lenovo S330 Chromebook

It features the same MTK8173C Arm processor as the 11-inch Chromebook, as well as 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of on-board flash storage. Its battery should also last 10 hours, though due to the larger, higher-resolution display, you may need to be a bit smarter about your usage to hit that sort of longevity.

The Chromebooks are set to go on sale in October.

If you want to order something now, these are the best Chromebooks you can buy.

Don't Miss

Apple AR glasses: News and rumors about 'Project Mirrorshades'
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
HP Envy X2 qualcomm's LTE PC
Computing

Qualcomm’s push against Intel worked, and we’re all reaping the benefits

Intel has launched new processors at IFA 2018, though these feel like more than just another batch of refreshed CPUs. By responding to Qualcomm's advances, Intel is showing that it might finally have a competitor to catch up to.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best monitors ifa 2018 samsung cj79 jpg
Computing

The best monitors of IFA 2018

Whether you're looking for a stylish screen, a gaming-centric monitor, a high resolution panel, or an ultrawide setup for your desk, there's a display for you! We took a look at the best monitors unveiled at IFA 2018.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
new asus zenbook flip touchpad turns into number pad 2018
Computing

Touchpad on the new Asus ZenBook Flip turns into an LED-illuminated NumberPad

If the traditional laptop isn’t your cup of tea, Asus introduced two new ZenBook Flip 2-in-1s during the IFA 2018 convention in Berlin. Both are based on Intel’s new 8th-gen Whiskey Lake CPUs launched this week.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
asus zenbook s promises 20 hours on single charge 2018
Computing

New Asus ZenBook S promises up to 20 hours of life without a Snapdragon chip

Asus introduced the latest ZenBook S during the IFA 2018 convention in Berlin. This version will ship in variants based on two eighth-gen Intel Whiskey Lake processors. It promises up to 20 hours of use on a single charge.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
new asus zenbooks tap intel whiskey lake cpu zenbook ifa 2018
Computing

Asus taps into Intel’s new ‘Whiskey Lake’ CPUs to power its latest ZenBooks

Asus introduced new ZenBooks during the IFA 2018 conference in Berlin. All three are based on eighth-generation Intel Core processors released this week along with discrete Nvidia graphics. They also sport super-thin profiles.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
google titan key news ble
Mobile

Google’s Titan Key ensures your phone and apps are virtually unhackable

Google believes passwords aren't enough to protect users from phishing schemes. Thats why it is created a new security key called Titan Key to encourage its users to adopt stronger two-step verification.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
yahoo mail spying sell ads yahoomail01
Web

If you’re still using Yahoo email, it’s still spying on you

Yahoo Mail might be far from the popular email client it was in the past, but the company is still scanning the content of users' emails in an effort to sell more targeted advertisements.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple work on self driving cars store feat
Computing

Apple acquires yet another startup as the release of its AR glasses draws near

Apple AR glasses may be closer to reality than we thought. Here is everything we know so far about the augmented reality system, including the rumored specifications of Apple's Project Mirrorshades.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
samsung cj79 announced ifa 2018 handson
Computing

Samsung looks to woo gamers with Thunderbolt 3-equipped curved QLED monitor

If you're looking for a monitor upgrade, Samsung's CJ79 doesn't disappoint. The 34-inch panel uses Samsung's QLED tech and comes with an ultrawide aspect ratio. It also claims to be the first with Thunderbolt 3.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Lenovo Yoga C630
Computing

Lenovo’s Snapdragon-powered Yoga C630 promises 25 hours of battery life

Lenovo updated its Yoga convertible PC lineup with a trio of new models: The Yoga C930, Yoga S730, and Yoga C630 WOC. The Yoga C630 WOC is the newest addition and features a Snapdragon processor and 25 hours of battery life.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
lenovo reveals thinkpad x1 extreme laptop thinbkpad
Computing

Lenovo brings gaming to the ThinkPad for the first time with its X1 Extreme

Lenovo introduced the ThinkPad X1 Extreme during the IFA 2018 convention in Berlin. It includes features to enhance security in the office such as a fingerprint reader, an infrared scanner, and a ThinkShutter cover for the webcam.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
lenovo yoga book c930 keyboard
Computing

From dual-screen notebooks to portable gaming, these are IFA 2018's best laptops

We saw a lot of impressive, cutting-edge laptop at IFA 2018. Lenovo came with an awesome dual-screen laptop that ditches its keyboard, while Asus came packing a line of value leaders with impressive graphics hardware.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Yoga Book C930
Computing

Lenovo’s keyboard-less Yoga Book now comes with dual screens

Lenovo ditches the keyboard in favor of a secondary E Ink display on its updated dual-screen Yoga Book C930. The E Ink display can be used as a keyboard, a notepad, or even an e-reader on this slim Windows 10 laptop.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen