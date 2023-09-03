This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $200 off

Asus’ TUF laptops are made to compete with the ROG and be more budget-oriented, and there’s no better example of that than the Dash 15. Being relatively thin, the Dash 15 doesn’t necessarily come with a ton of power under the hood, but it does come with a very reasonable price tag, especially with this deal from Amazon. While it usually costs $1,000, you can grab it off Amazon for just $800, which is a nice $200 discount and adds a lot of value to an already great laptop.

Why you should buy the ASUS TUF Dash 15

Under the hood of the Dash 15, you’ll find an entry-level RTX 3050 Ti, which is a bit more powerful than the RTX 3050 and gives you a bit of leeway when it comes to the games you can play. While you won’t get 2k quality gaming out of the RTX 3050 Ti, you will get solid 1080p performance, especially with indie and AA games on higher settings, which is great for an entry-level gaming laptop. Luckily, the 15.6-inch FHD screen won’t be too much for the RTX 3050 Ti to handle, and the 144Hz refresh rate means that you can choose to either focus on graphical settings or refresh rate, which is important if you like to play popular free-to-play games like Fortnite and Apex Legends.

As for the CPU, you get the mid-range Intel Core i5 12450H, which is more than enough for day-to-day and productivity work, and should handle simulation and management games relatively well, and won’t cause a bottleneck with the RTX 3050 Ti. We’re also quite impressed to see that the Dash 15 comes with 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, especially since we often see budget-oriented laptops, even gaming ones, skimp on memory and storage, so the Dash 15 gets a lot of points for that. Luckily, it’s also built very well, and there’s little to no flex, which, again, is impressive for a budget-oriented laptop.

Overall, the Asus TUFF Dash 15 is an excellent budget gaming laptop, and for the discounted price of $800 from Amazon, it’s very much a steal. Of course, it’s always a good idea to check out other gaming laptop deals to be sure you find something that fits your needs the best, although we doubt you’ll find a much better gaming laptop deal this weekend.

Editors' Recommendations