Asus just rolled out the world’s slimmest gaming laptop with GTX 1070 graphics

After Intel revealed its new wave of eighth-generation processors earlier this week, Asus dropped a few spring goodies itself. The tasty morsels include a refreshed Republic of Gamers G703 laptop with a Core i9 processor and a GeForce GTX 1080 discrete graphics chip, the new ROG Huracan (G21) desktop, and loads more.
According to Asus, its new the ROG Zephyrus M (GM501) is the world’s slimmest gaming laptop packing a discrete GeForce GTX 1070 graphics chip (non-Max-Q at that), and Intel’s new Core i7-8750H processor. The company adds that this model is also the first of its kind to include an IPS panel supporting a 144Hz refresh rate and a three-millisecond gray-to-gray response time. There’s even software enabling gamers to switch GPU modes.
So let’s get this spec party started, shall we?
Laptops
We’ll kick off the Asus ROG spring bonanza with the company’s two 15.6-inch Zephyrus-branded laptops along with the refreshed G703 model:
|Zephyrus M
|Zephyrus
|G703
|Model number:
|Screen size:
|
15.6 inches
|
15.6 inches
|
17.3 inches
|Screen type:
|
IPS with G-SYNC
|
IPS with G-SYNC
|
IPS with G-SYNC
|Screen resolution:
|
1,920 x 1,080 @ 144Hz
|
1,920 x 1,080 @ 144Hz
|
1,920 x 1,080 @ 144Hz
|Processor:
|
Core i7-8750H
|
Core i7-8750H
|
Core i9-8950HK
|Graphics:
|
GTX 1070 (GM501GS)
|
GTX 1080 Max-Q
|
GTX 1080
|Memory (DDR4):
|
Up to 32GB @ 2,666MHz
|
Up to 24GB @ 2,666MHz
|
Up to 64GB @ 2,666MHz
|Storage (SSD):
|
256GB or 512GB
|
256GB or 512GB
|
3x SSDs (512GB max)
|Storage (HDD):
|
1TB (Hybrid)
|
n/a
|
Up to 2TB
|Sound:
|
2x 3.5-watt speakers
|
2x 2-watt speakers
|
2x 3-watt speakers
|Keyboard:
|
Chiclet backlit
|
Chiclet backlit
|
Chiclet backlit
|Connectivity:
|
Wireless AC (2×2)
|
Wireless AC (2×2)
|
Wireless AC (2×2)
|Ports:
|
1x Thunderbolt 3
|
2x USB-A 3.1 Gen1
|
1x Thunderbolt 3
|Battery:
|
55WHr
|
50Whr
|
71WHr
|Power adapter:
|
230 watts (GM501GS)
|
230 watts
|
330 watts
|Dimensions:
(inches)
|
15.1 x 10.3 x 0.78
|
14.9 x 10.3 x 0.70
|
16.73 x 12.56 x 2.0
|Weight:
|
5.5 pounds
|
4.97 pounds
|
10.36 pounds
But wait! There’s more! Asus also updated its Strix Scar and Hero Edition laptops too. Here they are:
|Strix Scar Edition
|Strix Hero Edition
|Screen size:
|
15.6 inches
|
15.6 inches
|Screen type:
|
TN
|
TN
|Screen resolution:
|
1,920 x 1,080 @ 120Hz
|
1,920 x 1,080 @ 120Hz
|Processor:
|
Core i7-8750HQ
|
Core i7-8750HQ
|Graphics:
|
GTX 1070
|
GTX 1050 Ti
|Memory (DDR4):
|
Up to 32GB @ 2,666MHz
|
Up to 32GB @ 2,666MHz
|Storage (SSD):
|
Up to 512GB
|
Up to 512GB
|Storage (HDD):
|
Up to 1TB (Hybrid)
|
Up to 1TB (Hybrid)
|Sound:
|
Sonic Studio
|
Sonic Studio
|Keyboard:
|
Chiclet backlit
|
Chiclet backlit
|Connectivity:
|
Wireless AC (2×2)
|
Wireless AC (2×2)
|Ports:
|
1x USB-C 3.1 Gen1
|
1x USB-C 3.1 Gen1
|Battery:
|
64WHr
|
64WHr
|Power adapter:
|
180 watts
|
Unknown
|Dimensions:
(inches)
|
16.34 x 11.02 x 0.94
|
15.12 x 10.31 x 0.94
|Weight:
|
6.72 pounds
|
5.73 pounds
Desktops
We only have two models in this batch: the Huracan G21 and the Strix GL12. The latter model is the larger desktop of the duo, weighing in at a hefty 24.25 pounds while the Huracan is a lighter 18.29 pounds. Both offer eighth-generation Intel processors for desktops, and up to a GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. You’ll need to hit the product pages for all the expansion slot info.
Have a look:
|Huracan G21
|Strix GL12
|Processor:
|
Up to Core i7-8700
|
Up to Core i7-8700K
|Graphics:
|
Up to GTX 1080
|
Up to GTX 1080
|Memory (DDR4):
|
Up to 32GB @ 2,666MHz
|
Up to 64GB @ 2,666MHz
|Storage (SSD1):
|
Up to 512GB
|
256GB, 512GB
|Storage (SSD2):
|
n/a
|
128GB to 512GB
|Storage (HDD):
|
Up to 2TB
|
1TB, 2TB
|Optical drive:
|
DVD burner
|
DVD burner
|Sound:
|
Realtek ALC1150
|
Realtek ALC1150
|Connectivity:
|
Wireless AC (optional)
|
Wireless AC (optional)
|Front ports:
|
1x SD card reader
|
1x SD card reader
|Rear ports:
|
1x 3-in-1 audio jack
|
2x USB-A 2.0
|Power:
|
180W, 230W (GTX 1080)
|
300 watts
|Dimensions:
(inches)
|
5.11 x 14.66 x 14.41
|
7.07 x 15.75 x 17.98
|Weight:
|
18.29 pounds
|
24.25 pounds
As always, Asus doesn’t provide actual prices or release dates, so you’ll need to hit Amazon, Newegg, and other online and offline retailers for pricing and availability. We did a little hunting of our own and found the ROG Zephyrus M (GM501) at Amazon for $2200.
