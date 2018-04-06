Asus just rolled out the world’s slimmest gaming laptop with GTX 1070 graphics

Share

After Intel revealed its new wave of eighth-generation processors earlier this week, Asus dropped a few spring goodies itself. The tasty morsels include a refreshed Republic of Gamers G703 laptop with a Core i9 processor and a GeForce GTX 1080 discrete graphics chip, the new ROG Huracan (G21) desktop, and loads more.

According to Asus, its new the ROG Zephyrus M (GM501) is the world’s slimmest gaming laptop packing a discrete GeForce GTX 1070 graphics chip (non-Max-Q at that), and Intel’s new Core i7-8750H processor. The company adds that this model is also the first of its kind to include an IPS panel supporting a 144Hz refresh rate and a three-millisecond gray-to-gray response time. There’s even software enabling gamers to switch GPU modes.

So let’s get this spec party started, shall we?

Laptops

We’ll kick off the Asus ROG spring bonanza with the company’s two 15.6-inch Zephyrus-branded laptops along with the refreshed G703 model:

Zephyrus M Zephyrus G703 Model number: GM501 GX501 G703 Screen size: 15.6 inches 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Screen type: IPS with G-SYNC IPS with G-SYNC IPS with G-SYNC Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 @ 144Hz 1,920 x 1,080 @ 144Hz 1,920 x 1,080 @ 144Hz Processor: Core i7-8750H Core i7-8750H Core i9-8950HK Graphics: GTX 1070 (GM501GS)

GTX 1060 (GM501GM) GTX 1080 Max-Q GTX 1080 Memory (DDR4): Up to 32GB @ 2,666MHz Up to 24GB @ 2,666MHz Up to 64GB @ 2,666MHz Storage (SSD): 256GB or 512GB 256GB or 512GB 3x SSDs (512GB max) Storage (HDD): 1TB (Hybrid) n/a Up to 2TB Sound: 2x 3.5-watt speakers 2x 2-watt speakers 2x 3-watt speakers Keyboard: Chiclet backlit

RGB 4 Zones Chiclet backlit Chiclet backlit Connectivity: Wireless AC (2×2)

Bluetooth 4.2 Wireless AC (2×2)

Bluetooth 4.2 Wireless AC (2×2)

Bluetooth 4.2 Ports: 1x Thunderbolt 3

4x USB-A 3.1 Gen2

1x HDMI 2.0

1x Audio combo 2x USB-A 3.1 Gen1

2x USB-A 3.1 Gen2

1x Thunderbolt 3

1x HDMI 2.0

1x Audio combo 1x Thunderbolt 3

3x USB-A 3.1 Gen1

1x HDMI 2.0

1x Mini DisplayPort

1x Audio combo

1x SD card reader Battery: 55WHr 50Whr 71WHr Power adapter: 230 watts (GM501GS)

180 watts (GM501GM) 230 watts 330 watts Dimensions:

(inches) 15.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 14.9 x 10.3 x 0.70 16.73 x 12.56 x 2.0 Weight: 5.5 pounds 4.97 pounds 10.36 pounds

But wait! There’s more! Asus also updated its Strix Scar and Hero Edition laptops too. Here they are:

Strix Scar Edition Strix Hero Edition Screen size: 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Screen type: TN TN Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 @ 120Hz 1,920 x 1,080 @ 120Hz Processor: Core i7-8750HQ Core i7-8750HQ Graphics: GTX 1070 GTX 1050 Ti Memory (DDR4): Up to 32GB @ 2,666MHz Up to 32GB @ 2,666MHz Storage (SSD): Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Storage (HDD): Up to 1TB (Hybrid) Up to 1TB (Hybrid) Sound: Sonic Studio

SoundMaster Sonic Studio

SoundMaster Keyboard: Chiclet backlit Chiclet backlit Connectivity: Wireless AC (2×2)

Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless AC (2×2)

Bluetooth 4.1 Ports: 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen1

3x USB-A 3.1 Gen1

1x USB-A 2.0

1x HDMI 1.4

1x Mini DisplayPort

1x Audio combo

1x SD card reader 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen1

3x USB-A 3.1 Gen1

1x USB-A 2.0

1x HDMI 1.4

1x Mini DisplayPort

1x Audio combo Battery: 64WHr 64WHr Power adapter: 180 watts Unknown Dimensions:

(inches) 16.34 x 11.02 x 0.94 15.12 x 10.31 x 0.94 Weight: 6.72 pounds 5.73 pounds

Desktops

We only have two models in this batch: the Huracan G21 and the Strix GL12. The latter model is the larger desktop of the duo, weighing in at a hefty 24.25 pounds while the Huracan is a lighter 18.29 pounds. Both offer eighth-generation Intel processors for desktops, and up to a GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. You’ll need to hit the product pages for all the expansion slot info.

Have a look:

Huracan G21 Strix GL12 Processor: Up to Core i7-8700 Up to Core i7-8700K Graphics: Up to GTX 1080 Up to GTX 1080 Memory (DDR4): Up to 32GB @ 2,666MHz Up to 64GB @ 2,666MHz Storage (SSD1): Up to 512GB 256GB, 512GB Storage (SSD2): n/a 128GB to 512GB Storage (HDD): Up to 2TB 1TB, 2TB Optical drive: DVD burner DVD burner Sound: Realtek ALC1150 Realtek ALC1150 Connectivity: Wireless AC (optional)

Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless AC (optional)

Bluetooth 5.0 Front ports: 1x SD card reader

1x USB-C 3.1 Gen1

2x USB-A 3.1 Gen2 1x SD card reader

2x USB-A 2.0

2x USB-A 3.1 Gen1

1x Audio combo Rear ports: 1x 3-in-1 audio jack

1x S/PDIF

1x Ethernet

2x USB-A 3.1 Gen2

4x USB-A 3.1 Gen1 2x USB-A 2.0

2x USB-A 3.1 Gen2

4x USB-A 3.1 Gen1

1x Ethernet

1x Optical S/PDIF

5x Audio jacks Power: 180W, 230W (GTX 1080)

2x 180-watts 300 watts

500 watts Dimensions:

(inches) 5.11 x 14.66 x 14.41 7.07 x 15.75 x 17.98 Weight: 18.29 pounds 24.25 pounds

As always, Asus doesn’t provide actual prices or release dates, so you’ll need to hit Amazon, Newegg, and other online and offline retailers for pricing and availability. We did a little hunting of our own and found the ROG Zephyrus M (GM501) at Amazon for $2200.