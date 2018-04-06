Asus just rolled out the world’s slimmest gaming laptop with GTX 1070 graphics

Digital Trends
After Intel revealed its new wave of eighth-generation processors earlier this week, Asus dropped a few spring goodies itself. The tasty morsels include a refreshed Republic of Gamers G703 laptop with a Core i9 processor and a GeForce GTX 1080 discrete graphics chip, the new ROG Huracan (G21) desktop, and loads more. 

According to Asus, its new the ROG Zephyrus M (GM501) is the world’s slimmest gaming laptop packing a discrete GeForce GTX 1070 graphics chip (non-Max-Q at that), and Intel’s new Core i7-8750H processor. The company adds that this model is also the first of its kind to include an IPS panel supporting a 144Hz refresh rate and a three-millisecond gray-to-gray response time. There’s even software enabling gamers to switch GPU modes. 

So let’s get this spec party started, shall we? 

Laptops 

We’ll kick off the Asus ROG spring bonanza with the company’s two 15.6-inch Zephyrus-branded laptops along with the refreshed G703 model: 

  Zephyrus M  Zephyrus  G703 
Model number: 

GM501 

GX501 

G703 
Screen size: 

15.6 inches 

15.6 inches 

17.3 inches 
Screen type: 

IPS with G-SYNC 

IPS with G-SYNC 

IPS with G-SYNC 
Screen resolution: 

1,920 x 1,080 @ 144Hz 

1,920 x 1,080 @ 144Hz 

1,920 x 1,080 @ 144Hz 
Processor: 

Core i7-8750H 

Core i7-8750H 

Core i9-8950HK 
Graphics: 

GTX 1070 (GM501GS)
GTX 1060 (GM501GM) 

GTX 1080 Max-Q 

GTX 1080 
Memory (DDR4): 

Up to 32GB @ 2,666MHz 

Up to 24GB @ 2,666MHz 

Up to 64GB @ 2,666MHz 
Storage (SSD): 

256GB or 512GB 

256GB or 512GB 

3x SSDs (512GB max) 
Storage (HDD): 

1TB (Hybrid) 

n/a 

Up to 2TB 
Sound: 

2x 3.5-watt speakers 

2x 2-watt speakers 

2x 3-watt speakers 
Keyboard: 

Chiclet backlit
RGB 4 Zones 

Chiclet backlit 

Chiclet backlit 
Connectivity: 

Wireless AC (2×2)
Bluetooth 4.2 

Wireless AC (2×2)
Bluetooth 4.2 

Wireless AC (2×2)
Bluetooth 4.2 
Ports: 

1x Thunderbolt 3
4x USB-A 3.1 Gen2
1x HDMI 2.0
1x Audio combo 

2x USB-A 3.1 Gen1
2x USB-A 3.1 Gen2
1x Thunderbolt 3
1x HDMI 2.0
1x Audio combo 

1x Thunderbolt 3
3x USB-A 3.1 Gen1
1x HDMI 2.0
1x Mini DisplayPort
1x Audio combo
1x SD card reader 
Battery: 

55WHr 

50Whr 

71WHr 
Power adapter: 

230 watts (GM501GS)
180 watts (GM501GM) 

230 watts 

330 watts 
Dimensions:
(inches) 

15.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 

14.9 x 10.3 x 0.70 

16.73 x 12.56 x 2.0 
Weight: 

5.5 pounds 

4.97 pounds 

10.36 pounds 

But wait! There’s more! Asus also updated its Strix Scar and Hero Edition laptops too. Here they are: 

  Strix Scar Edition  Strix Hero Edition 
Screen size: 

15.6 inches 

15.6 inches 
Screen type: 

TN 

TN 
Screen resolution: 

1,920 x 1,080 @ 120Hz 

1,920 x 1,080 @ 120Hz 
Processor: 

Core i7-8750HQ 

Core i7-8750HQ 
Graphics: 

GTX 1070 

GTX 1050 Ti 
Memory (DDR4): 

Up to 32GB @ 2,666MHz 

Up to 32GB @ 2,666MHz 
Storage (SSD): 

Up to 512GB 

Up to 512GB 
Storage (HDD): 

Up to 1TB (Hybrid) 

Up to 1TB (Hybrid) 
Sound: 

Sonic Studio
SoundMaster 

Sonic Studio
SoundMaster 
Keyboard: 

Chiclet backlit 

Chiclet backlit 
Connectivity: 

Wireless AC (2×2)
Bluetooth 4.1 

Wireless AC (2×2)
Bluetooth 4.1 
Ports: 

1x USB-C 3.1 Gen1
3x USB-A 3.1 Gen1
1x USB-A 2.0
1x HDMI 1.4
1x  Mini DisplayPort
1x Audio combo
1x SD card reader 

1x USB-C 3.1 Gen1
3x USB-A 3.1 Gen1
1x USB-A 2.0
1x HDMI 1.4
1x  Mini DisplayPort
1x Audio combo 
Battery: 

64WHr 

64WHr 
Power adapter: 

180 watts 

Unknown 
Dimensions:
(inches) 

16.34 x 11.02 x 0.94 

15.12 x 10.31 x 0.94 
Weight: 

6.72 pounds 

5.73 pounds 

Desktops 

We only have two models in this batch: the Huracan G21 and the Strix GL12. The latter model is the larger desktop of the duo, weighing in at a hefty 24.25 pounds while the Huracan is a lighter 18.29 pounds. Both offer eighth-generation Intel processors for desktops, and up to a GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. You’ll need to hit the product pages for all the expansion slot info. 

Have a look: 

  Huracan G21  Strix GL12 
Processor: 

Up to Core i7-8700 

Up to Core i7-8700K 
Graphics: 

Up to GTX 1080 

Up to GTX 1080 
Memory (DDR4): 

Up to 32GB @ 2,666MHz 

Up to 64GB @ 2,666MHz 
Storage (SSD1): 

Up to 512GB 

256GB, 512GB 
Storage (SSD2): 

n/a 

128GB to 512GB 
Storage (HDD): 

Up to 2TB 

1TB, 2TB 
Optical drive: 

DVD burner 

DVD burner 
Sound: 

Realtek ALC1150 

Realtek ALC1150 
Connectivity: 

Wireless AC (optional)
Bluetooth 5.0 

Wireless AC (optional)
Bluetooth 5.0 
Front ports: 

1x SD card reader
1x USB-C 3.1 Gen1
2x USB-A 3.1 Gen2 

1x SD card reader
2x USB-A 2.0
2x USB-A 3.1 Gen1
1x Audio combo 
Rear ports: 

1x 3-in-1 audio jack
1x S/PDIF
1x Ethernet
2x USB-A 3.1 Gen2
4x USB-A 3.1 Gen1 

2x USB-A 2.0
2x USB-A 3.1 Gen2
4x USB-A 3.1 Gen1
1x Ethernet
1x Optical S/PDIF
5x Audio jacks 
Power: 

180W, 230W (GTX 1080)
2x 180-watts 

300 watts
500 watts 
Dimensions:
(inches) 

5.11 x 14.66 x 14.41 

7.07 x 15.75 x 17.98 
Weight: 

18.29 pounds 

24.25 pounds 

As always, Asus doesn’t provide actual prices or release dates, so you’ll need to hit Amazon, Newegg, and other online and offline retailers for pricing and availability. We did a little hunting of our own and found the ROG Zephyrus M (GM501) at Amazon for $2200.

